AsiaPay Champions Women-Led Ventures Across APAC with A$40K in Prizes

Second Year of Support for Women Entrepreneurs Driving Positive Change

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFTWOMEN®, the global platform empowering female entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce the return of its LiftHER Female Founders Grant Challenge, supported once again by AsiaPay Capital. This year, AsiaPay's continued sponsorship amplifies its commitment to fostering innovation and inclusion, with A$40K in prizes for finalists and winners. Following the success of last year's inaugural challenge—which received over 300 applications from five APAC regions—the LiftHER initiative remains dedicated to supporting women-led ventures that drive positive social and environmental impact.

The previous LiftHER cohort celebrated diverse founders from Australia, Vietnam, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, and the Philippines, showcasing businesses across MedTech, sustainable consumer products, and digital platforms. These finalists have not only made strides in their industries but have collectively engaged audiences of over 500,000 across social media and earned coverage in major media outlets, including Forbes, CNN, and LinkedIn Top Voice.

In 2024, nine finalists will again be selected to participate in an intensive 8-week business and crowdfunding coaching program. Last year's winners included OVUM (Australia), an AI-driven women's health assistant, La Foundary (Australia), which transforms waste into biomaterials, and Urban Farmer TV (Philippines), dubbed the "Netflix for urban gardening."

Irene Tsang, Founder and CEO of LIFTWOMEN®, emphasised the vital role that AsiaPay's support plays in sustaining the challenge and uplifting these visionary founders. "AsiaPay's partnership is instrumental in ensuring that female founders have access to resources that are often out of reach," said Tsang. "Their commitment goes beyond sponsorship; it is a powerful affirmation that women-led ventures are key to creating a sustainable and inclusive future. The LiftHER Grant Challenge is more than just a competition—it's a platform to break down systemic funding barriers, empowering women to lead impactful change."

Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay Capital, added, "AsiaPay Capital is honoured to support LIFTWOMEN® again this year, backing a program that aligns with our values of innovation and inclusive growth. The quality of last year's applicants was inspiring, and we look forward to seeing new ideas that merge technology, sustainability, and gender equality to shape the future of business in Asia."

Applications for the LiftHER Grant Challenge opened on 11 November 2024 and will close on 3 January 2025. Finalists will be announced in late January and will start their journey with international mentors in February, leading up to the Pitch Night in April 2025, where A$40,000 in grant funding will be awarded across four categories: Sustainable Future, Innovation & Impact, Digital Commerce, and People's Choice.

For more information about the LiftHER Female Founders Grant Challenge or to apply, please visit: https://www.lifther.liftwomen.com/

About LIFTWOMEN®

LIFTWOMEN® Group, founded in 2021 by Irene Tsang, is a global start-and-scale platform for women-led businesses. Designed to bridge the gender funding gap, the platform provides female entrepreneurs with equity-free and debt-free capital, along with the tools, mentorship, and community support they need to succeed. With operations across Australia and Asia, LIFTWOMEN®'s mission is to foster financial inclusion, promote sustainable business growth, and empower women to achieve financial independence.

https://www.liftwomen.com/

About AsiaPay Capital

AsiaPay Capital, an incubation arm of the AsiaPay Group, a leading digital payment player in Asia, strives to accelerate the growth of startups in the new economy and digital sectors in Asia. Through financial backing, local operational resources and facility access, mentorship, and innovation synergy, investees benefit from a streamlined pathway to expand and grow. AsiaPay Capital offers startups a comprehensive range of advanced payment solutions, and gain access to a broad capital, client and partner base, ensuring a faster and more secure regional expansion in Asia.