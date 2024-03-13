ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS UNVEILS THE ESTABLISHMENTS VOTED ONTO THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST FOR 2024

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announces the list of restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th in the region ahead of its live awards ceremony. This coveted list is created from the votes of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential, gender-balanced group of 318 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts. This year's 51-100 list welcomes 12 new entries.

The 51-100 list: A Snapshot

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announces the extended 51-100 list for 2024.

Spanning the region, the 51-100 list includes restaurants from 16 cities

Singapore and Tokyo lead the rankings with eight spots each with two and three new entries, respectively

Lamdre in Beijing is the 2024 recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award, and debuts on the list at No.97

Bangkok is represented by seven restaurants, including new entrant Haoma at No.90

Hong Kong has six places on the list and a new entry with Howard's Gourmet at No.100

Seoul occupies five spots on the list with three new entries: Solbam (No.65), Kwonsooksoo (No.89) and Alla Prima (No.91)

Shanghai and Mumbai claim three places each with a new entrant for the latter, The Bombay Canteen at No.70

The cities of Colombo, Gurugram, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Manila, New Delhi, Shenzhen and Toyama each have one restaurant on the list

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We proudly present the 51-100 list of restaurants in Asia, extending a particularly warm welcome to the newcomers to the 50 Best ranking. This underscores our ongoing commitment to championing the remarkable gastronomic talent thriving in the region. With 12 new entries and representation from 16 Asian cities, this extended list offers gourmets worldwide a selection of establishments to savour during their travels and a variety of exceptional experiences to choose from."

The 2024 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed at the awards ceremony held on 26 March 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Hosted in collaboration with destination partner Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the event will also be livestreamed on 50 Best's Facebook and YouTube channels, starting at 20:00 KST on 26 March (11:00am on 26 March GMT).

