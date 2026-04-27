Association for Financial Professionals Partners with Bee-Pro Solutions to Expand Certification Preparatory Courses in India

Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate access to FPAC® and CTP® certification preparation in an emerging talent hub

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced a new strategic partnership with Bee-Pro Solutions Private Limited, an India-based training provider, to deliver high-quality certification preparation courses for the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Financial Planning & Analysis Professional (FPAC) credentials.

The Association for Financial Professionals announced a new partnership with Bee-Pro Solutions Private Limited to deliver certification preparation courses for the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Financial Planning & Analysis Professional (FPAC) credentials.

This collaboration is rooted in AFP's commitment to elevating the global standard of the financial profession and helping financial professionals achieve career success. Through this partnership, Bee-Pro Solutions will offer localized, instructor-led training programs designed to help financial professionals in India's fast-growing corporate sector prepare for AFP's rigorous certification exams.

"India represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving financial landscape, with increasing demand for world-class treasury and FP&A expertise," said Justin Barch, Managing Director of Revenue and Growth at AFP. "By partnering with Bee-Pro Solutions, we are making it easier for financial professionals in India to obtain the preparation resources they need to earn AFP certifications and advance their careers."

The CTP certification, sponsored by AFP, is recognized as the leading credential in corporate treasury worldwide. It signifies that treasury practitioners have demonstrated the knowledge and skills required to effectively execute critical functions related to corporate liquidity, capital and risk management.

The FPAC certification, also sponsored by AFP, establishes a set of core competencies for the corporate financial planning and analysis profession. Certified FPAC professionals naturally step to the forefront as financial experts, strategic communicators and trusted advisors to the business.

Bee-Pro Solutions brings deep experience in professional training and a strong understanding of the market in India. By combining AFP's globally recognized certification standards with Bee-Pro's regional delivery capabilities, the partnership is positioned to create a scalable and impactful training ecosystem.

"At Bee-Pro Solutions, our mission has always been to bridge the gap between academic theory and boardroom-ready financial leadership. Partnering with AFP to offer the FPAC and CTP credentials is a natural evolution of that mission," said Pradeep Sahasrabudhe, Founder & Director of Bee-Pro Solutions Private Limited. "As India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) shift toward high-impact strategic support, these certifications provide the essential roadmap for finance professionals to move beyond reporting into true business partnering. We are excited to combine AFP's global gold standard with our practitioner-led coaching to develop the next generation of strategic finance leaders in the region."

For more information about the CTP certification, visit ctpcert.financialprofessionals.org.

For more information about the FPAC certification, visit fpacert.financialprofessionals.org.

For details on upcoming courses provided by Bee-Pro Solutions, visit beeprolearning.com.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

About Bee Pro Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Bee-Pro Solutions Private Limited is a professional training provider based in India, specializing in delivering high-quality learning solutions for finance and business professionals. The company focuses on bridging global best practices with local market needs through innovative and accessible training programs.

Media contact

Joe Hodanich

Senior Director, Digital Strategy & Content

Association for Financial Professionals

Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964378/APAC_26_AFP_Bee_Pro.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508493/5934387/Association_for_Financial_Professionals_Logo.jpg