AuthBridge Partners with Redacto to Solve Consent Governance for India's DPDP Era

The partnership bridges the gap between identity, consent, and data usage - enabling enterprises to operationalise DPDP compliance at scale.

NEW DELHI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthBridge, India's leading provider of digital trust and identity verification solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Redacto, a privacy-first technology company specialising in data redaction and consent governance. The partnership aims to help Indian enterprises operationalise consent management and strengthen compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

AuthBridge and Redacto Partnership

Through this partnership, AuthBridge and Redacto will combine identity intelligence with real-time consent governance and automated data redaction capabilities to help organisations embed consent across the entire data lifecycle from onboarding and identity verification to data access, processing, and sharing. The collaboration addresses a critical gap emerging in India's consent-led digital economy, where organisations have advanced in data collection and identity verification but continue to face challenges in governing how personal data is used with valid consent, clear purpose limitation, and auditability, exposing enterprises to compliance and operational risks.

The collaboration will particularly support organisations in regulated sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and digital platforms, where consent-driven data governance is becoming central to compliance and trust. By integrating identity verification with consent enforcement and data protection, the partnership aims to help enterprises move from fragmented compliance processes to a unified privacy and trust infrastructure.

As sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and digital platforms navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny, the need for consent-driven data governance is becoming central to how trust is built and maintained for 1.4B people of India. The partnership enables enterprises to align with these requirements by transforming consent from a static checkbox into a dynamic, enforceable layer of trust infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO, AuthBridge, said, "India is entering a new regulatory and digital reality where consent is no longer a formality, it is the foundation of trust. While verification has evolved significantly, the real gap lies in how enterprises govern data post-collection. This partnership with Redacto is focused on solving that challenge. By integrating identity with consent governance and privacy controls, we are enabling organisations to operationalise DPDP compliance in a way that is both practical and scalable. Our vision is to help enterprises move from compliance-led approaches to trust-by-design systems."

Responding to the partnership, Mr Amit Kumar, CEO, Redacto, said, "India has solved the identity layer — AuthBridge has made verification seamless. What hasn't been solved is what happens after. Once you know who someone is, do you have consent to use their data? For how long? For what purpose? Can you prove it under audit? The DPDP Act makes these questions non-negotiable. This partnership connects the identity layer to the consent layer for the first time — turning verification from a one-time event into the starting point of governed, accountable data use."

Building Trust for 1.4B people of India:

With the DPDP Act accelerating the shift towards consent-led frameworks, enterprises are increasingly recognising that trust cannot be built through siloed systems. The AuthBridge–Redacto partnership reflects a broader industry shift towards unified trust infrastructure, where identity, consent, and privacy function as interconnected layers rather than independent processes.

Through this collaboration, AuthBridge aims to strengthen its role in India's evolving digital trust ecosystem, enabling enterprises to build consent-driven, privacy-first systems that redefine how trust is delivered in the DPDP era.

About AuthBridge:

For over 20 years, AuthBridge has been a leader in identity management, onboarding & verification, and business intelligence. Its future-ready, AI-powered technology and alternative data analytics solutions serve more than 3,000 clients across 30+ industries, covering 140+ countries. From Fortune 500 giants to India's fastest-growing unicorns, AuthBridge ensures secure and seamless operations worldwide.

For more information, visit https://authbridge.com/ .

About Redacto:

Redacto is an AI-first data privacy and governance platform that helps enterprises operationalise compliance with India's DPDP Act. Its platform covers consent management, data discovery, vendor risk, and breach response — enabling organisations to embed privacy across the data lifecycle, from onboarding to processing to downstream use. Built for regulated sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and digital platforms, Redacto bridges the gap between compliance intent and operational execution.

For more information, visit https://www.redacto.ai/en-in.

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