Automatic Labeling Machine Market to Reach a Market Size of $2.8 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market, published by KBV research, The Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Labeling gives a unique and distinguished identity to a product. It has been observed that products with attractive and well-defining labels attract more customers as compared to those with ordinary or poor labeling.

The Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers market dominated the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Type 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period. The Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Glue-Based Labelers market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6% during (2019 - 2025).

https://www.kbvresearch.com/automatic-labeling-machine-market/

The Europe market dominated the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Food & Beverages Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. Automatic labeling machine market is becoming increasingly important due to automated packaging solutions in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, and logistics, among others. The growing demand for packaging machinery, automated labeling solutions, and high speed & high-quality labeling solutions in tandem with the increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging as well as the demand for packaging in the food industry is driving the need for automatic labeling machines. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of The Krones Group, MPI Label Systems, Inc., Salzgitter AG, Fuji Seal International, Inc., ProMach inc., Marchesini Group s.p.a., IMA Group, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., and Newman Labelling Systems Ltd.

Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market Segmentation

By Type

Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers

Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers

Glue-Based Labelers

By Industry

Food & Beverages

Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

The Krones Group

MPI Label Systems, Inc.

Salzgitter AG

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

ProMach inc.

Marchesini Group s.p.a.

IMA Group

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc.

Newman Labelling Systems Ltd.

