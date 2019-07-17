Automatic Labeling Machine Market to Reach a Market Size of $2.8 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
Jul 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market, published by KBV research, The Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Labeling gives a unique and distinguished identity to a product. It has been observed that products with attractive and well-defining labels attract more customers as compared to those with ordinary or poor labeling.
The Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers market dominated the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market by Type 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period. The Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Glue-Based Labelers market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6% during (2019 - 2025).
The Europe market dominated the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Food & Beverages Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. Automatic labeling machine market is becoming increasingly important due to automated packaging solutions in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, and logistics, among others. The growing demand for packaging machinery, automated labeling solutions, and high speed & high-quality labeling solutions in tandem with the increasing consumer awareness regarding packaging as well as the demand for packaging in the food industry is driving the need for automatic labeling machines. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during (2019 - 2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of The Krones Group, MPI Label Systems, Inc., Salzgitter AG, Fuji Seal International, Inc., ProMach inc., Marchesini Group s.p.a., IMA Group, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., and Newman Labelling Systems Ltd.
Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market Segmentation
By Type
- Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers
- Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers
- Glue-Based Labelers
By Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- The Krones Group
- MPI Label Systems, Inc.
- Salzgitter AG
- Fuji Seal International, Inc.
- ProMach inc.
- Marchesini Group s.p.a.
- IMA Group
- Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.
- Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc.
- Newman Labelling Systems Ltd.
