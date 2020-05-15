Automation Anywhere's Industry-leading Cloud-native RPA Platform Available on Amazon Web Services in India

- Industry's only cloud-native and web-based RPA platform now on AWS across India

BANGALORE, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced general availability of its industry's first and only cloud-native, web-based digital workforce platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) across India.

Enterprise A2019 on AWS combines RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to empower customers and governments across the region to improve end-to-end business efficiencies.

Automation Anywhere helped pioneer the concept of an intelligent digital workforce, which leverages software bots that work side-by-side with employees to automate repetitive tasks and processes. With Enterprise A2019, organizations can deploy RPA in either public, private or hybrid cloud environments with enterprise-class security, governance, and data privacy.

The collaboration between Automation Anywhere, AWS, and leading AWS Premier and Advanced Consulting Partners across Asia enables organizations to deploy a digital workforce and scale automation on AWS with confidence and ease.

"With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses began scaling up their digital transformation efforts, we felt a sudden uptick in demand and interest from our customers for a rapidly scalable infrastructure on cloud," said Milan Sheth, EVP - IMEA, Automation Anywhere. "Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Automation platform powered by AWS offers seamless experience of improving front and back-end processes thus allowing customers to revolutionize operations and authorize business to sync-up with the 'new-normal'. Improving IT resilience being considered as one of the top priorities for CXOs across the board to ensure continuity allowing business capability to scale and shrink as per the external requirement."

The regional expansion of A2019 on AWS builds upon industry recognition as the 2020 winner in the 'Best Cloud Automation Solution' category in the International Cloud Computing Awards. Enterprise A2019 on AWS delivers industry-leading ease of use for all users, enabling them to easily leverage built-in and third-party AI and machine learning capabilities all on a cloud-native platform that helps achieve unprecedented scale and low cost of ownership. Unlike other platforms that use legacy client/server monolithic architectures, Enterprise 2019 - available in 10 languages - was designed from the ground up as a cloud-native and web-based platform with an efficient java-based microservices architecture, which translates into lower total cost of ownership (TCO), increased performance, and scalability.

Since the launch of Enterprise A2019 late last year, it is now in wide adoption by organizations across the globe, with more than 200,000 users on the platform, and with the number increasing exponentially due to COVID-19. Solutions that were developed using the platform include major airlines reducing cancellation processing times for refunds from 20 minutes to three minutes, expedited SBA loan processing for a large community bank from three weeks to three days, and directing citizens in Macao to vital information with a public service dashboard. More examples of organizations using intelligent automation to impact COVID-19 can be found here.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots - digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,500 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

