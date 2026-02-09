Avalara Appoints Dulles Krishnan as General Manager, India Operations

Veteran enterprise leader will expand his role and support the company's expansion across India's evolving tax and compliance landscape

PUNE, India, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced the appointment of Dulles Krishnan as General Manager, India Operations, in addition to serving as the company's regional Go-To-Market (GTM) leader. Krishnan will lead Avalara's strategic growth in the India market, driving operational excellence, strengthening customer engagement, and expanding regional partnerships to support Avalara's mission of simplifying compliance for businesses of all sizes.

"We are delighted to appoint Dulles Krishnan as General Manager for India Operations," said Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara. "Dulles is the kind of leader who inspires people and puts customers at the center of everything he does. He knows how to build strong teams and is deeply committed to helping our operations in India thrive as we scale."

Krishnan brings over 25 years of leadership experience in technology, cloud solutions, and GTM strategy. He joined the company in 2024, serving as the Vice President of GTM for India at Avalara, and has played a key role in shaping the company's regional market strategy and customer success initiatives.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role and lead Avalara's operations in India," said Dulles Krishnan. "India is a dynamic growth market with tremendous potential, and I look forward to working with our customers and partners to unlock new opportunities and drive impact."

Before joining Avalara, Krishnan held senior leadership roles at global organizations including Coursera, Salesforce, AWS, IBM, and SAP, bringing deep expertise in scaling enterprise solutions and driving digital transformation across markets.

In his new capacity, Krishnan will continue to champion Avalara's commitment to helping Indian businesses navigate increasingly complex tax and compliance landscapes with agentic AI solutions and world-class support. He will also focus on enhancing Avalara's winning culture and creating a community where Avalara employees can thrive and do their best work.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

