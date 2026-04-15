Axtria Acquires Conexus Solutions, Uniting Agentic AI and CRM Mastery to Redefine Life Sciences Commercialization

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Conexus Solutions, a premier life sciences technology and managed services partner specializing in CRM transformation across the Veeva and Salesforce ecosystems.

With this acquisition, Axtria makes a decisive entry into end-to-end CRM, combining one of the industry's most trusted CRM practices with its market-leading agentic AI platform. The result is something life sciences commercialization has never had: a unified intelligence layer connecting systems of engagement with systems of intelligence, from data foundation to field execution to patient impact.

"This is not incremental. This is the convergence the industry has been waiting for."

The Market Moment

Life sciences commercial, quality and R&D operations are undergoing a structural transformation. Patent cliffs are compressing revenue timelines. Specialty and cell-and-gene therapies demand hyper-targeted engagement across smaller, harder-to-reach populations. Payers are raising the bar on outcomes-based evidence. And at the center of every commercial, quality and R&D business sits CRM, the system of record for every customer interaction, yet still operating as a transactional layer, disconnected from the intelligence that should be powering it.

This acquisition bridges that gap. Conexus brings the CRM execution layer, deep Veeva and Salesforce expertise, and client trust that Axtria's AI platform needs to deliver transformation, not in concept, but in production, at scale, inside the systems that commercial, quality and R&D operation teams rely on every day.

Axtria has been building for this moment. Years before the industry reached consensus on AI-driven commercialization, Axtria was investing in an agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences and engineered to move from insight to orchestration. This acquisition is the strategic culmination of that vision, executed at precisely the right time.

The companies that move first to unify intelligence and engagement will define the next era. Axtria is moving first.

A Highly Complementary Strategic Combination

Axtria brings its industry-leading agentic AI platform including Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, and Axtria DataMAx™, delivering AI-native sales planning, commercial data optimization, next-best-action intelligence, and enterprise-grade orchestration.

Conexus Solutions brings domain expertise within commercial, quality and R&D operations refined over years of CRM transformation, a scaled and certified talent base, proven advisory capabilities, and deep partnerships across the Veeva and Salesforce ecosystems recognized by these two CRM players. Conexus is a premier services partner with Vault CRM expertise.

The result: an end-to-end capability across the life sciences commercial and customer engagement stack, powered by AI, grounded in domain expertise, and designed to deliver measurable outcomes.

From the Leadership

"This acquisition is a highly strategic step in Axtria's journey to build the most comprehensive AI-driven commercial platform for life sciences. Conexus brings exceptional CRM expertise, deep customer relationships, and a talented team that complement our capabilities perfectly. Together, we are uniquely positioned to bridge systems of engagement with systems of intelligence, delivering integrated, outcome-driven solutions to our clients," Jassi Chadha, President and CEO, Axtria.

"Joining Axtria is an exciting next step for Conexus. Our shared commitment to customer success, innovation, and life sciences expertise makes this a natural and powerful combination. Our clients will continue to receive the same trusted service while gaining access to Axtria's broader capabilities over time," Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO, Conexus Solutions.

Built on Trust. Built to Last.

Clients of both organizations should expect the same trusted partners, the same rigorous delivery, and the same commitment to success now backed by the combined depth of two organizations united by a single standard: whether it moves the needle for patients.

What Conexus has built with its clients was built on relationships, responsiveness, and a culture that treats every engagement as a partnership. That culture is not something to be absorbed. It is the reason this acquisition exists, and it is what Axtria intends to protect, invest in, and amplify.

Why This Changes the Game

For too long, the life sciences technology landscape has asked commercial, quality and R&D teams to stitch together fragmented solutions: one vendor for data, another for analytics, another for CRM, another for field intelligence. The result is complexity without coherence and a persistent gap between strategic insight and frontline execution.

Axtria and Conexus intend to close that gap not by assembling loosely connected tools, but by building an integrated, AI-native operating model for life sciences commercialization.

The future belongs to organizations that turn intelligence into action at the speed their patients demand. That future starts now.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. A leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics, Axtria delivers proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

About Conexus Solutions

Conexus Solutions, is a life sciences technology and managed services partner helping commercial, quality and R&D teams simplify complexity, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently. With deep industry expertise and flexible, scalable delivery across Veeva, Salesforce, AI, analytics, and operational support, Conexus enables life sciences companies to accelerate growth, strengthen engagement, and focus on innovation and patient outcomes.

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