Axtria Earns Great Place to Work® Certification in India and the United States

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® in both India and the United States. This marks Axtria's 8th consecutive certification in India and 7th consecutive certification in the U.S., reaffirming the company's commitment to building a high-trust, people-first workplace culture across geographies.

Great Place to Work® certification is awarded based entirely on employee feedback, reflecting the pride and camaraderie experienced by employees in the workplace. Axtria's consistent recognition underscores its focus on fostering an environment where people feel valued and supported to do meaningful work.

"At Axtria, our culture is built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose," said Jassi Chadha, President & CEO, Axtria. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees. It reflects the everyday moments that matter - how we support one another, grow together, and stay connected to the impact our work has on patients."

The certification comes at a time when the life sciences industry is navigating significant market changes. Every employee is on a path to re-invention in the way we work with the new Agentic Tools available in our arsenal. How we help people transition and navigate to this new way of working has remained a source of strength, helping teams stay resilient and mission driven.

"Being a Great Place to Work is not an outcome we pursue in isolation. It is a byproduct of how we lead and how we show up for our people every day," said Manish Mittal, Managing Principal, Axtria. "Our employees are at the heart of everything we do. Their trust and belief in Axtria fuel our ability to lead the AI transformation in life sciences and ultimately make a meaningful difference for patients worldwide."

Axtria continues to invest in employee development, inclusive leadership, flexible work practices, and a strong sense of belonging, ensuring that growth and innovation go hand in hand with well-being and purpose.

As Axtria looks to the future, the company remains committed to nurturing a workplace where people can thrive while driving next-generation solutions for the global life sciences industry.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is the market leader in agentic-AI powered products and services for the life sciences industry. Our cloud solutions and domain-trained agents help organizations accelerate commercialization, enhance decision-making, and deliver measurable business impact across the value chain. We deliver value through an integrated approach that combines deep domain expertise and strategic consulting with our AI-native cloud software suite. Our Agentic AI portfolio empowers life sciences organizations to accelerate innovation and make smarter, faster decisions. Axtria InsightsMAx.ai serves as the enterprise-grade platform that unites intelligence, automation, and orchestration across the commercialization journey. Axtria SalesIQ™ drives field force and provider effectiveness with embedded AI insights, Axtria CustomerIQ™ orchestrates personalized experiences through next-best-action intelligence, Axtria MarketingIQ™ transforms commercial investments into precision strategies, and Axtria DataMAx™ provides the secure, trusted data foundation that powers every AI and agentic AI transformation.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

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