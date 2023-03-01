Azentio Software Selected Best Technology Partner for Digital Transformation at InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software, a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, was announced proud winner at the 8th edition of InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards.



The award ceremony was held as part of the annual InsureTek Middle East International Conference 2023, which took place on 22 & 23 February at Address Marina, Dubai in UAE. This prestigious accolade recognizes the company's flagship insurance platform - Azentio ONEInsurance as a state-of-the-art technological breakthrough bringing modularity and powerful innovation to life.

Representing Azentio, Harkaran Singh - Sr. Vice President Insurance - MENA and other team members, took the stage to receive the 'Best Technology Partner for Digital Transformation' trophy for exhibiting outstanding performance in the industry over the past year. This is the second year in a row for Azentio to claim InsureTek's distinguished award after receiving 'The Core Transformation Leader of The Year' award in 2022. Azentio ONEInsurance platform helps insurance companies conform to legal requirements, provide the best customer experience, while enabling scalability and speed to market.

Krish Narayanaswami, Managing Director - Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance at Azentio, commented, "We are honoured to win this prestigious award for the second time in a row. This recognition is an endorsement of Azentio ONEInsurance product being valued by our clients, as it caters to the insurance market needs of digital transformation."

Azentio's next-gen insurance platform provides end-to-end automation across new underwriting, policy serving, claims processing and reinsurance; It also helps expedite new insurance product launches, and dramatically improves customer experience.

Over 250 leading insurers across the globe have adopted Azentio's insurance suite to upgrade their businesses. Azentio has built an end-to-end, innovative platform catering to all insurance verticals across General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance & Pensions.

According to InsureTek panel of judges, "This award particularly recognizes the commitment and professionalism of Azentio's operational staff in delivering value for their clients, and investing in innovative technology in what continues to be a constantly challenging environment."

Azentio ONEInsurance is a scalable and robust cloud-based platform, deployed with seamless API integration with external systems and powerful configuration capabilities to meet the specific business needs of both insurers and customers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978771/Azentio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Azentio Software Pvt Ltd