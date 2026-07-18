/C O R R E C T I O N -- Barrel Energy, Inc./

In the news release, Barrel Energy Inc. Announces Expansion of Happy Traps Division with New Corporate Offices and Operations Facility, issued 17-Jul-2026 by Barrel Energy, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Barrel Energy Inc. Announces Expansion of Happy Traps Division with New Corporate Offices and Operations Facility

New Headquarters and Operational Build Out Position Company to Scale Renewable Energy Solutions Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC: BRLL) today announced a significant expansion of its renewable energy platform through its Happy Traps division with the establishment of new corporate offices and the build out of a new operational facility in Hannacroix, New York. The expansion follows the execution of a long term commercial lease that will serve as the Company's operational headquarters for administrative offices, commercial fleet management, equipment staging, and future infrastructure development.

The global renewable energy market is projected to exceed $2 trillion annually over the coming decade, while the renewable natural gas (RNG), anaerobic digestion, biogas, and waste to energy sectors collectively represent tens of billions of dollars in annual market opportunities across North America. Driven by growing demand from municipalities, agricultural producers, commercial businesses, and industrial operations, Barrel Energy believes these long term market fundamentals position its Happy Traps division for strategic growth as the Company expands its operational infrastructure to support future projects and customer demand.

The new operations center will support expanded engineering, logistics, equipment deployment, fleet management, and future manufacturing as the Company scales its renewable energy operations nationwide. Barrel Energy is also in talks to expand to India.

Jarmin Kaltsas, Chief Executive Officer of Barrel Energy Inc., stated:

"This expansion represents an important milestone in Barrel Energy's long term vision of becoming a nationally recognized renewable energy infrastructure company. The demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to accelerate, and our investment in Happy Traps provides the operational foundation necessary to execute our growth strategy and support customers across the United States."

About Barrel Energy Inc.

Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC: BRLL) is a diversified energy company focused on renewable energy, clean technology, and strategic growth opportunities. Through its Happy Traps division, the Company is developing renewable waste-to-energy infrastructure designed to support municipalities, agricultural operations, commercial customers, and industrial facilities throughout the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business plans, facility build-out, anticipated growth, potential revenue opportunities, deployment of renewable energy projects, strategic partnerships, and future operational expansion. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should review Barrel Energy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding these risks.

Investor Relations

Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC: BRLL)

Barrel Energy - 3859 S. Valley View Blvd, STE 2 #107, Las Vegas, NV, 89103 Tel-

888- 397-9114 Email [email protected] Social media brllenergy - all platforms

Correction: An earlier version has been updated to add a line in the third paragraph and with an update to the dateline location.