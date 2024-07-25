BigCash Goes Global with Launch in Brazil

NEW DELHI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigCash, India's leading online skill-based real money gaming company, has set its sights on global expansion and aims to offer an unparalleled gaming experience to users worldwide. The global skill-based gaming market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of 13.50% and will be valued at USD 106.78 billion, by 2032. Building on its success in India, BigCash is poised to introduce its entertaining games to global audiences, uniquely blending local flavours with its hallmark innovative gameplay.

Riding the Wave of a Strong Gaming Experience in India

BigCash started its journey in 2017 and has quickly become players' preferred choice, by strategically focusing on launching new games and features regularly and due to its superfast and user-friendly interface. Being a multi-gaming app, it offers a wide range of games tailored for all age groups. With popular Indian card games, like poker, rummy, and call break with regional variations; casual games like ludo, ice blaster, fruit chop, along with fantasy cricket, the platform resonates deeply with the players of Bharat.

BigCash has also fostered a strong gaming community, as it continues to innovate and expand in India, particularly into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, after capturing Tier 1/metros. BigCash is set to sustain its leadership and redefine the real money gaming landscape in India in the next 5 years.

Global Expansion Starts from the Latin American Market

Continuing on the mission to take Indian technology global and to reach a wider global gaming audience, BigCash, after months of an in-depth market study, had set its views on expanding its global presence with in-house developed and tailored gaming technology and experience. BigCash presently operates in Brazil, besides India.

One of the key reasons behind BigCash's entry into the Latin American market is the region's immense potential for growth in the gaming sector[1]. Brazil, in particular, has emerged as a hotspot for gaming companies due to its large population, favourable demographics, and a growing middle class with disposable income.

BigCash's global expansion plans include multiple launches in Latin America, Asia, and Africa over the next 12 months. BigCash plans to offer local and international flavours, customised specifically for each country, with a focus on Responsible Gaming and other trust measures, to ensure a deeper bonding with the players.

Sharing his views on the global expansion, Ankur Singh, CEO of BigCash, said, "Going global has been part of our strategic planning always; with our launch in Brazil, we have just taken the first step. We are aspiring to be present in 8 countries in the next 12 months. The competitive landscape in Latin America's gaming industry presents both opportunities and challenges. BigCash is a perfect fit for the Latin American gaming landscape due to our stronghold on tech, which allows product customizations, easy-to-play online games, a supersafe and fast experience; we are already gaining a lot of organic traction."

BigCash's global expansion plan emphasises, initially, the focus will be on solidifying its presence in the identified key markets, through strategic partnerships, personalised marketing, and localised game development. The company aims to achieve a significant market share in each region by delivering a gaming experience that feels both familiar and fresh to players.

Adopting the AI Way

BigCash and their commitment to enhancing player experience drives them to integrate cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), into real money gaming apps. From advanced algorithms that ensure fair gameplay to innovative features like real-time lip sync for a truly immersive experience, they leverage AI to redefine gaming standards. Moreover, the app plans to build a feature that supports real-time regional language conversion while users play, ensuring everyone can enjoy their favourite games in their preferred language.

Conclusion

BigCash's global expansion is a testament to its aspiration to bring the joy of playing skill-based games online, anytime, to every corner of the world. By understanding and respecting the gaming traits of each market and through careful customization, the brand is set to create a universally appealing yet locally relevant gaming experience. As BigCash embarks on this exciting journey, it invites players worldwide to join in and experience the thrill of winning big.

About BigCash

Established in 2017, BigCash is India's fastest growing multi-gaming platform that offers 20+ exciting games in cards, casual and fantasy cricket segments. The company specializes in creating and introducing futuristic games in the real money gaming segment.

BigCash platform is already trusted by 4 Cr+ users from all across India and is quickly gaining popularity in international markets. With a monthly active user base of 1.5 million, 5 Lakh+ users are daily winning at the BigCash platform and making the most of their gaming skills.

For more information, visit https://www.bigcash.live/

