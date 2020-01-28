Biometric Border Control From DERMALOG in Thailand

Thailand is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. Millions of people are coming to the Southeast Asian country every year. To make Thailand's borders more secure and more efficient, DERMALOG from Germany has supplied the Thai Immigration Bureau with a new biometric system.

BANGKOK and HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful beaches, impressive temples and tropical landscapes make Thailand a vacation paradise. Millions of people travel to the Southeast Asian country every year to spend their holidays. The numerous entries and exits of people from all over the world are challenging the Thai Immigration Bureau (IB). This is why the IB has chosen the latest innovative technology from DERMALOG. Passport, fingerprints and face of each traveler are captured upon arrival and departure. The new border control system identifies a person by their biometric data to prevent any fraud attempts and identity theft.

The core of DERMALOG's solution is a so-called Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). It matches not only fingerprints but also face and optional iris, which makes the DERMALOG ABIS most accurate and reliable. The new system in Thailand takes only 0.1 seconds to identify a person through the entire database by fingerprint and face. At present, it is the world's fastest multi-biometric systems for so-called one-to-many matching.

The new biometric border control system has been installed at 65 border crossings throughout Thailand, which are the 16 international airports and 49 land borders and seaports. A total of 1,020 biometric counters for entry and exit are now in operation nationwide. Since its launch in May 2019, the DERMALOG solution has already checked about 49 million travelers. Among them, the Thai Immigration Bureau identified more than 4,300 blacklisted persons and about 127,000 people who had violated visa regulations. In addition, 3,166 persons had been arrested for fraud attempts, detected by the biometric system. "We are very satisfied with the new Dermalog biometric border control system, as it has increased the rate of catching criminals at our borders tremendously," says Immigration Bureau chief Sompong Chingduang.

DERMALOG's innovative biometric systems have improved border security in 16 countries already. In total, more than 240 government agencies in 90 countries are using this latest biometric technology from Germany.

