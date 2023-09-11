MUMBAI, India and VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading exchange, commemorates a significant milestone as it marks its 5th anniversary. This occasion reflects Bitget's commitment and unwavering determination to grow. In 2018, Bitget embarked on a remarkable journey with a distinctive belief that positioned the exchange among the 10% of crypto companies that persevered during challenging market conditions.

Bitget Celebrates 5 Years of Innovation As It Unveils Its Growth Philosophy

This belief laid the cornerstone of Bitget's core values and mission, propelling the exchange to explore and continuously grow within the blockchain domain.

"We prioritize user-friendly, robust tools, empowering individuals to securely, conveniently, and efficiently integrate into the future of finance. We focus on long-term values and continuous improvement, placing our users at the forefront," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

Since the latter half of 2021, Bitget has expanded globally, serving over 20 million users from 100+ countries and regions. The commitment to providing diverse services to meet users' needs has led the exchange to establish a comprehensive crypto ecosystem. By working with industry leaders such as Foresight Ventures, Bitget is building its foundations in smart trading, investment, research, DeFi, media, and more.

Bitget's dedication to social responsibility is exemplified by the launch of the #Blockchain4Youth global charity campaign, aimed at encouraging the younger generation to embrace the world of crypto. Over the next five years, the exchange plans to invest $10 million in this program to support young talent and enrich the crypto ecosystem.

Despite facing challenges in the market, Bitget maintains unwavering confidence in the future of crypto. Bitget stands as a multifaceted force for progress, actively shaping the cryptocurrency landscape.

Bitget's impact is felt across the industry, from pioneering copy trading services and tailored educational programs for Gen Z users to establishing industry-leading security standards and providing insightful market reports. Bitget continues to lead in innovation, contributing to the prosperity of the cryptocurrency industry.

In 2023 Q2, Bitget has achieved the second-highest increase in market share, growing from 1.8% to 8.7%. Its spot market share doubled in just three months last quarter. Bitget has emerged to become one of the biggest crypto derivatives exchanges in the world.

