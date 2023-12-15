MUMBAI, India and VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, collaborated with Onmeta - the web3 decentralised app on-ramp and off-ramp solutions provider to host Unwind - an event for local WEB3 players in the industry. The event was held on 8th December 2023 in Bengaluru, India and witnessed participation from top industry leaders of the cryptospace.

Bitget Collaborates with Onmeta for Unwind with Leading WEB3 Players

Bitget's contribution to bolster the South Asian blockchain landscape includes providing support to emerging blockchain startups. In November, Bitget provided grants to three India-based blockchain startups - Greasepencil, Derma360 and HR-AI. In December, under Blockchain4Youth Bitget announced funding up to 100K for Indian startups at the Build for WEB3 event.

"We're accelerators of crypto's mass adoption and are optimistic for the growth of the WEB3 & blockchain ecosystem. Along with pioneering product innovation, we're committed to safety as the uptmost priority with our $300 million Protection Fund, which is one of the largest crypto security funds in the industry to foster security. At Unwind, we had dialogues with multiple players navigating the crypto landscape and are excited to find collaboration opportunities with them accordingly," said Jyotsna Hirdyani, South Asia Lead at Bitget.

As different industry leaders are contributing towards the growth of blockchain and WEB3 in the South Asia market. Unwind attendees included people from top crypto companies such as Metamask, Polygon, Avalanche, Web3Auth, and Sandbox.

"Owing to thriving developer talent, user community, entrepreneurial spirit, and solid digital adoption. India is at the forefront of driving Web3 adoption." - Harsh Agarwal, Business and Ops Manager, Polygon

Onmeta's Unwind was a testament to India's growing crypto adoption which thrives on participation from exchanges, wallets and protocols building to accelerate mass adoption. The event welcomed conversations around crypto trading, blockchain advancements, dApp ecosystems and WEB3 initiatives.

"India has a thriving web3 scene and we wanted our global partners to be able to witness that and showcase their products in a fun & interactive way. Hence, we organised the IBW Unwind event to facilitate that. We are proud to have been supported by Bitget and our partners. We'll continue to do things that will help scale the web3 ecosystem in India" - Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Onmeta

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected], [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302006/Bitget_Onmeta.jpg