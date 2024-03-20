MUMBAI, India , March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the launch of a zero-fee trading campaign for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT spot trading pairs, effective from March 20, 2024, 0:00 (UTC+8).

Bitget Implements Zero Fee for BTC & ETH Spot Trading to Celebrate Crypto Milestones

In celebration of the recent all-time highs achieved by Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as the Bitcoin Halving and Ethereum Dencun Upgrade, Bitget aims to make cryptocurrency trading more accessible and affordable for everyone. This initiative not only commemorates the historic milestones of BTC and ETH but also endeavors to accelerate mass adoption and reduce entry barriers for new traders.

During the promotional period which lasts for two months, both Makers and Takers for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT spot trading pairs will enjoy zero fees. Additionally, this Bitget zero-fee trading extends to various trading activities, including spot trading, trading bots, and spot copy trading.

"We're excited to introduce this zero-fee activity for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT spot trading pairs," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "As cryptocurrency markets continue to recover and evolve, it's crucial for us to provide innovative solutions that empower traders of all levels. By eliminating fees for spot trading, we hope to encourage more users to explore the exciting world of cryptocurrencies."

"This campaign not only benefits existing traders but also opens doors for newcomers who wish to delve into cryptocurrency trading without worrying about transaction fees. By removing barriers and offering a user-friendly trading environment, Bitget is dedicated to fostering a thriving and inclusive crypto community", said Gracy.

Bitget's Monthly Report for February 2024 demonstrates remarkable growth and resilience, with its user base exceeding 25 million and spot trading volume increasing by over 20%.

To trade Bitcoin and Ethereum with zero fees, sign up on Bitget .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

