BENGALURU, India, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the launch of a new feature 'Super Airdrop', for its native token BGB holders. With this new feature, eligible BGB holders will receive airdrops of any new crypto asset listed on Bitget. This is one of those essential features Bitget has implemented to reward its users participating in the growth of its ecosystem.

Bitget Launches Free Airdrop Feature For BGB Holders

The Super Airdrop feature went live on May 8, 2023. BGB holders are encouraged to deposit to receive their free airdropped tokens for the next crypto asset listed on Bitget.

Super Airdrop enables BGB holders to receive airdrops of every new crypto asset listed on Bitget. To qualify for the Super Airdrop rewards, BGB holders must hold a minimum of 4,000 BGB for 15 consecutive days leading up to the airdrop registration. Bitget will determine registrants' allocations based on their average BGB holdings during the 15-day qualification period.

Super Airdrop is the latest in a series of initiatives by Bitget to build utility value and shared incentivization around BGB. Additional benefits have been outlined in BGB's recently released updated whitepaper, including BGB lotteries, zero-fee futures trading, exclusive earning services, and BGB buybacks.

In the past 90 days BGB price performance has increased by 95%. According to a report by TokenInsight, BGB is the only exchange token that outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum with 120% growth in Q1 2023.

Further details about minimum BGB holdings are available on Bitget's announcement page.

About Bitget

Bitget , established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

