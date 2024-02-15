Bitget Leads Market Surge with 28% Growth in Derivative Trading Volume in Jan 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, published its Monthly Report of Jan 2024 today, stating the emergence of derivative trading volume growth in January, surpassing the market by an impressive 28%. Amidst a market growth of 1.3%, Bitget's derivative trading volume soared, reinforcing its position as the top performer in the industry in the latest data published by WuBlockchain. Additionally, the platform experienced a remarkable 9.4% growth in spot trading volume, outpacing the market's 2.6% increase.

The report also highlights additional industry-leading achievements, with copy traders on Bitget generating over $15 million in profits from more than 2.2 million profitable trades in the same month, further reinforcing Bitget's status as the leading copy trading cryptocurrency exchange. In January, the platform attracted 4,400 elite traders and gained over 26,990 new followers eager to explore the cryptocurrency trading space.

Bitget deep-dived into the funding trends within the blockchain startup ecosystem, uncovering a significant gender-based funding gap. Spanning from Q1 2022 to Q3 2023, the study found that startups led by women secured only 6.34% of the total funding. Although the number of female-led startups has declined since the beginning of 2022, there was a slight uptick in their representation, increasing from 8.3% in 2022 to 8.6% by Q3 2023.

In response to this disparity, Bitget launched the Blockchain4Her initiative, committing $10 million to foster gender diversity and inclusivity within the blockchain industry. The initiative was kickstarted at the Web3 Hub Davos event during the World Economic Forum 2024, aiming to empower female entrepreneurs through various programs, competitions, and awards.

Adding to its portfolio of initiatives, Bitget celebrated the second year of its partnership with football legend Lionel Messi with the release of the #MakeItCount 2024 brand film. The campaign, echoing Messi's journey from adversity to greatness, aims to inspire the crypto and football communities alike. It encourages individuals to transcend boundaries and embrace opportunities, turning obstacles into pathways to success.

In addition to this, Bitget provided insights into the shifting job landscape revealing a significant migration of banking sector employees to the crypto industry, with one-third of crypto job applicants coming from traditional banking. This shift indicated crypto sector hirings which are driven by higher salaries and technological innovation. Aligned with providing access to high-potential tokens, Bitget also introduced 52 new digital assets to its platform.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

