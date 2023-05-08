BENGALURU, India , May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , a top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the launch of its peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions in the INR corridor for the India market. The P2P service will enable secure transfers between buyers and sellers trading digital assets in India.

P2P trading allows traders to trade directly with each other without the need for another third party to facilitate the transactions. This crypto service has gained significant popularity in India in recent years, especially as cryptocurrencies have become increasingly mainstream.

Bitget P2P launches in India for secure and faster INR transfers in the region

Bitget's P2P trading allows Indian users to buy and sell USDT with INR using various payment methods such as bank transfer, Phone pay, paytm, google pay and much more local and global payment methods. Users can choose to trade based on the payment methods accepted by the matched traders. All KYC-verified Indian users with a Bitget account are eligible to trade via P2P.

This flexibility allows individuals to customize their transactions to meet their specific needs, whether they are looking to buy small or large amounts of cryptocurrency or prefer to pay with a particular payment method. P2P crypto services have emerged as an alternative, providing a means for individuals to transact directly with each other without relying on third parties.

P2P crypto services in India have become an important alternative for individuals seeking to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, providing flexibility, privacy, and a means to transact in the absence of fiat on-ramp or ways to buy/sell crypto directly with INR.

The Bitget P2P platform is one of the most secure crypto P2P transfers available in the market. In case of any dispute, the Bitget Customer Support team will intervene to resolve it, and the platform also has a perfect order dispute handling process and anti-money laundering mechanism.

In addition to this, Bitget offers P2P Merchant feature which can be utilitized to create a deal with their preferred price to trade their crypto at and publish it on Bitget P2P marketplace. A user can choose from the list of INR to USDT advertisements and initiate a trade. When a user decides to buy the seller's USDT gets locked. Buyer transfers payment to the seller as per payment methods provided by the seller. As soon as seller receives INR in his bank account, USDT is sent to the buyer's wallet.

Bitget's move to launch P2P transactions in India is in line with the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country, and the platform's launch is expected to offer Indian users a more convenient and secure way to trade digital assets.

The low trading fees in conversions and a variety of payment options make Bitget P2P an attractive option for traders looking to trade digital assets in India.

