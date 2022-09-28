Bitget Ranks As The Top Crypto Derivatives Exchange With 0 Trading Fees

Bitget

28 Sep, 2022, 17:24 IST

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset exchange Bitget now ranks 3rd globally as the biggest derivatives trading platform after Binance and FTX.US according to data provided by Coingecko. This comes aligned with the recent zero trading fee feature on spot tradings which have been implied for all Bitget users, allowing them a cost-efficient point of entry into crypto.

With no trading fees, Bitget leads to counteract the unfavorable market conditions by rewarding customers and encouraging newcomers into the cryptocurrency trading space.

Bitget aims to help experienced crypto investors with high trading volumes while also giving new entrants the means to enter and profit from the market by eliminating trading costs and inventing distinct incentives to trade and earn.

According to Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, "Coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are getting recognized as advances in crypto have expedited its visibility to more mainstream audiences. They can help portfolios become more diversified and act as a hedge against rising inflation".

The platform also hosts a number of spot market benefits like 50% off popular currency purchases, airdrops, and a prize pool of 1 million BGB.

"With the exclusive perks, traders are in a better position to capture the window of opportunity even during a market downturn," Chen added.

When compared with global popular exchanges, Bitget stands as one of the strongest players with global compliance, and best-in-industry product security.

Comparison of Bitget Vs Other Crypto Derivatives Exchanges


Bitget

Bybit

MEXC

Binance

Kucoin

Bitmex

Compliance

Global compliance: US, Canada, Australia

Not available for UK and US users

No US license

Under Global Scrutiny

No US license

No US license

Security compromise

No record

No record

No record

Hacked in 2019

Hacked in 2020 and 2021

Hacked in 2019

US allowed

YES

NO

NO

YES

NO

NO

Native Token

BGB

none

MX

BNB

KCS

none

Trading Fee reduction for exchange's native token

YES

NO

NO

YES

YES

NO

Trading Pairs

250+

15

250+

250+

750+

7

Social trading

YES

YES

NO

NO

YES

NO

Algorithmic trading

YES

YES

NO

NO

YES

YES

Derivatives trading

YES

YES

YES

YES

YES

YES

Spot Fees

maker/taker

0%/0%

0%/0%

0%/0%

0.1%/0.1%

0.1%/0.1%

0.01%/0.05%

Trading pairs covered by zero-fee trading program

Applied to all trading pairs

Applied to all trading pairs

Applied to all trading pairs

(excluding ETF trading)

Only applied to BTC pairs and ETH/BUSD

None

None

Daily withdrawal limit

* Without KYC: Value of 20 BTC

* With KYC: Value of 200 BTC

* Without KYC:

Value of 2 BTC

* With KYC: Value of 50 BTC

* Without KYC:

Value of 10 BTC

* With KYC: Value of 80 BTC

* Without KYC:

Value of 0.06 BTC

* With KYC: Value of 100 BTC

* Without KYC:

Value of 2 BTC

* With KYC: Value of 100 BTC

* Without KYC:

Value of  BTC

* With KYC: Value of  BTC

Ongoing perks

* Prize pool worth $300,000 for new users

* Upto 100% APY on Savings

* 1 Million BGB Trading Bonus

* 50% OFF Cryptos

* VIP2 Upgrade Exclusive Offer

* Up to 12% APY on Savings

*10 USDT bonus for new users

*Prize Pool 4,000 USDT bonus

*Upto $100 referral bonus

*Prize pool worth $50,000 for new users

none

For more information on the Zero Trading Fee campaign, click here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance with a 600-strong workforce.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of 'Better Trading, Better Life', Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto.

Media contacts:-
[email protected]

