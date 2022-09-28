Bitget Ranks As The Top Crypto Derivatives Exchange With 0 Trading Fees

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset exchange Bitget now ranks 3rd globally as the biggest derivatives trading platform after Binance and FTX.US according to data provided by Coingecko . This comes aligned with the recent zero trading fee feature on spot tradings which have been implied for all Bitget users, allowing them a cost-efficient point of entry into crypto.

With no trading fees, Bitget leads to counteract the unfavorable market conditions by rewarding customers and encouraging newcomers into the cryptocurrency trading space.

Bitget aims to help experienced crypto investors with high trading volumes while also giving new entrants the means to enter and profit from the market by eliminating trading costs and inventing distinct incentives to trade and earn.

According to Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, "Coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are getting recognized as advances in crypto have expedited its visibility to more mainstream audiences. They can help portfolios become more diversified and act as a hedge against rising inflation".

The platform also hosts a number of spot market benefits like 50% off popular currency purchases, airdrops, and a prize pool of 1 million BGB.

"With the exclusive perks, traders are in a better position to capture the window of opportunity even during a market downturn," Chen added.

When compared with global popular exchanges, Bitget stands as one of the strongest players with global compliance, and best-in-industry product security.

Comparison of Bitget Vs Other Crypto Derivatives Exchanges



Bitget Bybit MEXC Binance Kucoin Bitmex Compliance Global compliance: US, Canada, Australia Not available for UK and US users No US license Under Global Scrutiny No US license No US license Security compromise No record No record No record Hacked in 2019 Hacked in 2020 and 2021 Hacked in 2019 US allowed YES NO NO YES NO NO Native Token BGB none MX BNB KCS none Trading Fee reduction for exchange's native token YES NO NO YES YES NO Trading Pairs 250+ 15 250+ 250+ 750+ 7 Social trading YES YES NO NO YES NO Algorithmic trading YES YES NO NO YES YES Derivatives trading YES YES YES YES YES YES Spot Fees maker/taker 0%/0% 0%/0% 0%/0% 0.1%/0.1% 0.1%/0.1% 0.01%/0.05% Trading pairs covered by zero-fee trading program Applied to all trading pairs Applied to all trading pairs Applied to all trading pairs (excluding ETF trading) Only applied to BTC pairs and ETH/BUSD None None Daily withdrawal limit * Without KYC: Value of 20 BTC * With KYC: Value of 200 BTC * Without KYC: Value of 2 BTC * With KYC: Value of 50 BTC * Without KYC: Value of 10 BTC * With KYC: Value of 80 BTC * Without KYC: Value of 0.06 BTC * With KYC: Value of 100 BTC * Without KYC: Value of 2 BTC * With KYC: Value of 100 BTC * Without KYC: Value of BTC * With KYC: Value of BTC Ongoing perks * Prize pool worth $300,000 for new users * Upto 100% APY on Savings * 1 Million BGB Trading Bonus * 50% OFF Cryptos * VIP2 Upgrade Exclusive Offer * Up to 12% APY on Savings *10 USDT bonus for new users *Prize Pool 4,000 USDT bonus *Upto $100 referral bonus *Prize pool worth $50,000 for new users none

For more information on the Zero Trading Fee campaign, click here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance with a 600-strong workforce.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of 'Better Trading, Better Life', Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto.

