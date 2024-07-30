COLOMBO, Sri Lanka and BENGALURU, India, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce its first-ever meetup in Sri Lanka, aimed at spreading awareness about crypto and blockchain technology for its users in the country. The event will take place on August 3rd, from 6 PM onwards, at Mont Blanc, NH Collection, Colombo.

Bitget to host its first-ever meetup in Sri Lanka to spread crypto awareness

This gathering is open to the entire crypto community, including key opinion leaders (KOLs), influencers, crypto traders, and blockchain enthusiasts. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in insightful discussions on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and emerging technologies. The event will also feature a session introducing Bitget, providing valuable insights into its offerings and vision.

In addition to the engaging discussions, the meetup will offer a unique networking opportunity for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals and industry experts. To add to the excitement, multiple prizes will be up for grabs, making the evening both informative and rewarding.

"We are excited to bring our first-ever meetup to Sri Lanka as we focus on spreading more crypto and blockchain awareness throughout South Asia," said Jyotsna Hirdyani, South Asia Head at Bitget.

"Sri Lanka's increasing interest in digital currencies presents a tremendous opportunity for us to engage with the local community and promote greater awareness and understanding of crypto space. The impressive growth we've seen this year is aligned with our goals in providing world-class trading solutions and services to our users," she added.

Bitget's meetups are part of the exchange's broader initiative to connect with local communities and promote crypto education. As the fastest-growing exchange, Bitget has seen strong user growth across all its products during the first half of 2024. In Q2 2024, Bitget experienced a substantial increase in website traffic, seeing a nearly 50% rise, which brought in a surge of 10 million monthly visitors. The exchange's inflow of funds increased significantly, with data from the Bitget Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) page indicating that the amount of users' BTC, USDT, and ETH surged by 73%, 80%, and 153% respectively, equaling approximately $700 million in capital inflow.

The growth was complemented by the addition of 2.9 million new users to the platform, aligning with its expanding reach and world-class crypto trading solutions. The spot trading volume on Bitget increased by over 10%, from $28 billion in Q1 to $32 billion in Q2. Additionally, CCData's latest H2 Outlook Report showed that Bitget had the largest market share growth amongst CEXs, amounting to 38.4% from H2 2023 to H1 2024, while most other counterparts experienced a slight drop.

Interested participants can join Bitget and the broader crypto community for an evening of knowledge-sharing, and networking by signing up here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471550/Bitget_Meetup.jpg