Bitrue Leads the Industry with First Listing of Bitcoin Runes Tokens

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today announced that they have added support for rune tokens, becoming one of the first exchanges in the world to complete the technical integration and listing process for these new, hotly anticipated assets.

User-Powered Listing: Bitrue's Community-Centric Approach

The newly listed tokens, now available for live trading, include: SATOSHI•NAKAMOTO (SATOSHI), LOBO•THE•WOLF•PUP (LOBO), RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE (RSIC), and DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG). The listing of these first rune tokens on Bitrue was a community-driven initiative via an X poll – a testament to Bitrue's community-centric ethos.

"Bitrue has always championed innovation and choice, so we're incredibly thrilled to see the vibrant wave of blockchain developers pioneering new functionalities on a network as established as Bitcoin. Our users have clearly expressed their desire to trade these tokens, and we always place the wishes of our users first," said Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Chief Strategy Officer at Bitrue.

Rapid Integration: Bitrue's Swift Response to the Runes Revolution



Runes are a new breed of token, built as fungible assets on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, similar to how the Ethereum and Solana chains support their own vast ecosystems. These runes inherit the numerous advantages of the BTC blockchain, including decentralization, transparency, and advanced security.

Due to their innovative technical framework, Runes cannot be supported by exchanges natively simply through their existing Bitcoin integration. The Bitrue development team has however opted to work at great speed to bring Rune protocol integration to their platform swiftly.

Future Trends: Bitrue's Commitment to Dynamic Rune Offerings

Runes are the invention of prominent crypto developer Casey Rodarmor, who was also behind the Ordinals initiative which brought NFTs to Bitcoin. Runes are created by inscribing extra pieces of data onto the unspent transactions output (UTXO) segment of a Bitcoin transaction, which provides enough bandwidth to document entire side-ledgers of new tokens.

Runes are expected to be a hot topic throughout 2024, with more developers launching new runes consistently throughout the year. Bitrue will continue to monitor the launch of new rune tokens over time and will list more according to community feedback.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital exchange that supports trading, loans and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe, and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available at Bitrue's website .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385358/Bitrue_BitrueOfficial_Bitrue_Logo.jpg