Biz2X Announces Off-Campus Recruitment Drive for AI, Engineering and Data Science Roles

NEW DELHI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biz2X, the leading digital lending SaaS platform and subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has announced that it will open applications for engineering and data science roles through an off-campus recruitment drive starting in the second week of June.

The drive will focus on graduates from IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Tier-1 campuses, with opportunities available at the company's Noida and Pune locations. Candidates with BE/B.Tech backgrounds in information technology, computer science, electronics and communication engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and mathematics and computing will be eligible to apply.

The company expects the drive to draw more than 10,000 applications, particularly from candidates interested in working on AI-led products and technology systems used by banks and financial institutions.

The selection process will comprise an aptitude test and an AI-skills assessment, followed by personal interviews. More than 250 candidates are expected to move to the interview stage, with onboarding expected to begin in the second week of July.

The hiring initiative comes as banks and financial institutions increasingly look for technology systems that can make lending workflows faster, more connected and easier to manage at scale. Biz2X's AI-powered lending stack supports financial institutions across loan origination, loan management, collections and risk monitoring.

The company is also deepening the use of AI across lending workflows, including borrower interactions, document processing, credit assessment and operational automation.

"Digital lending is moving into a phase where engineering depth and practical AI capability will matter as much as product ambition. We are looking for people who can work on real lending problems, understand the discipline required in financial services and build AI-led technology that improves both speed and control. As AI becomes more deeply embedded across underwriting, servicing, risk monitoring and customer interactions, we need teams that can combine strong engineering fundamentals with an understanding of how intelligent systems should operate in a regulated environment," said Mr. Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-Founder, Biz2X and Biz2Credit.

Biz2X currently has approximately 800 employees in India and 200 in the United States. During FY2026-27, the company expects its overall headcount to grow by about 25%, translating into roughly 250 to 300 additions across functions.

Biz2X has also earned the Great Place To Work Certification for the sixth consecutive year, reflecting its focus on employee development, continuous learning, collaboration and an inclusive work environment. The company's people initiatives include learning and upskilling programmes designed to help employees build capabilities in areas such as AI, data analytics and fintech innovation.

Biz2X is growing at a rapid pace, with 40-50% YoY business growth and the hiring initiative will support product development, delivery and regional expansion across India and the Middle East as the company strengthens its focus on AI-led lending infrastructure.

About Biz2X

Biz2X is a turnkey global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers. With a strong presence in the United States, MENA, and India, Biz2X is transforming the lending landscape with scalable, automated, and intelligent lending technology. For more details: www.biz2x.com

About Biz2Credit

Biz2Credit is a leading online platform helping small businesses access financing quickly and easily. Since its inception in 2007, Biz2Credit has facilitated over $8 billion in funding, offering a range of financial products including term loans and revenue-based financing. By leveraging its advanced technology, the platform provides tailored financing solutions with fast approval processes, simplifying the journey for businesses to secure the capital they need. Biz2Credit is committed to supporting small businesses through transparent, flexible, and efficient funding solutions. For more details: www.biz2credit.com

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