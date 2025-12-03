Biz2X launches AI-powered Digital Site Visits application to transform site verification for financial institutions

NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biz2X, a leading global SaaS platform and subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has announced the launch of Biz2X Digital Site Visits, an AI-enabled digital inspection application designed to eliminate physical property verification and accelerate loan processing for financial institutions. The platform uses advanced AI, geo-tagging, image recognition, property type, real-time data capture, and automated workflows to deliver instant, tamper-proof inspection reports, reducing operational costs and improving lending turnaround times.

The launch comes at a time when India's lending ecosystem is witnessing a rapid shift from physical field operations to smart, digital-first processes. With borrower expectations rising and turnaround time becoming a critical competitive advantage, lenders are increasingly adopting AI-driven remote verification tools to enhance accuracy, reduce fraud, and build scalable digital credit infrastructure.

Biz2X Digital Site Visits enables banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to conduct reliable property checks through remote inspection, remote video verification, and geo-enabled workflows, eliminating the need for on-ground visits in many scenarios. The platform simplifies site inspections into three seamless steps, visit scheduling, navigation & verification, and instant reporting, while enabling underwriters to make faster and risk-aware decisions through real-time insights.

For example, the platform can automatically capture and validate physical property traits such as the age and condition of walls and paint, number of rooms, layout and size of the building, availability of machinery or equipment, and overall business readiness. These AI-driven insights help lenders verify business authenticity and collateral quality without requiring a physical visit.

"Traditional site inspections are expensive, time-consuming, and prone to human error. With Biz2X Digital Site Visits, we are redefining property verification by bringing AI, automation, and real-time intelligence into the field. This will be a game-changer for lenders operating in remote and high-volume markets," said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Biz2X and Biz2Credit.

"As India moves toward a digital-first credit ecosystem, AI-driven verification will be central to driving speed, accuracy, and trust in lending. We are already seeing strong traction from leading financial institutions who are using Digital Site Visits to reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate borrower onboarding. This adoption highlights the significant business growth potential ahead, and we are aggressively working on AI to further enhance efficiency across the lending value chain," he added.

Digital Site Visits enables field agents to capture geo-tagged photos, validate property types through AI image recognition, complete smart checklists, and sync data in real-time. The platform generates instant, AI-backed verification reports that integrate directly with Loan Origination Systems (LOS), ensuring a seamless flow of information across the credit assessment process.

With features such as tamper-proof photo validation, GPS-optimized routing, automated checklists, real-time alerts, and virtual site inspections, Biz2X Digital Site Visits addresses key challenges faced by legacy systems, including delays, disconnected workflows, and compliance risks. The platform's secure architecture and strong cybersecurity framework allow financial institutions to operate with complete confidence.

Digital Site Visits is an integral component of Biz2X's broader AI-driven lending ecosystem, which includes advanced solutions such as BizBot, Biz Analyzer Score, Conversational AI, and Bank Statement Analyzer, all engineered to deliver intelligent decision-making, enhanced underwriting, and end-to-end workflow automation.

About Biz2X

Biz2X is a turnkey global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers. With a strong presence in the United States, MENA, and India, Biz2X is transforming the lending landscape with scalable, automated, and intelligent lending technology.

About Biz2Credit

Biz2Credit is a leading online platform helping small businesses access financing quickly and easily. Since its inception in 2007, Biz2Credit has facilitated over $8 billion in funding, offering a range of financial products including term loans and revenue-based financing. By leveraging its advanced technology, the platform provides tailored financing solutions with fast approval processes, simplifying the journey for businesses to secure the capital they need. Biz2Credit is committed to supporting small businesses through transparent, flexible, and efficient funding solutions.