Blackbaud Expands India Presence with New Hyderabad Office, Strengthening Global Innovation and Social Impact

The company's India growth and innovation journey was powered by Zinnov

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud, the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating innovation, AI integration, and product development for Blackbaud customers around the world. The new office will focus on enhancing Blackbaud's existing platforms through AI integration, cloud-native development and data modernization.

From L–R: Hardeep Kaur, Director, Human Resources, Blackbaud India; Kevin Gregoire, EVP & COO, Blackbaud; Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana; Rajiv Gajria, VP & Managing Director, Blackbaud India; Kyle Crager, SVP & Deputy Head of Human Resources, Blackbaud; Otto Orr, Sr. Director, Workforce Strategy; Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov; and Deepthika Korukonda, Director, IT, Blackbaud India

Located in HITEC City, Hyderabad's technology corridor, the center expands Blackbaud's global footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver intelligent, scalable, and purpose-built software across fundraising, financial management, corporate social responsibility, and education management.

"Hyderabad brings together a world-class talent ecosystem and a vibrant technology culture, both of which align perfectly with Blackbaud's purpose," said Kevin Gregoire, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackbaud. "Our Hyderabad presence strengthens our position as a global leader and helps us lead the social impact market into the age of AI by developing technology that empowers our customers to drive meaningful change worldwide."

"Hyderabad's energy and skill depth make it the perfect home for our growing team," said Rajiv Gajria, Vice President and Managing Director, Blackbaud India. "Over the past year, we have built a diverse and high-performing workforce supporting product, design, engineering, and operations. We continue to hire professionals who are curious, skilled, and purpose-driven, and we want to attract talent that thrives on solving problems that matter."

Blackbaud partnered with Zinnov to establish and scale its India operations, laying a strong foundation of talent, culture, and process excellence.

Karthik Padmanabhan , Managing Partner,Zinnov, said, "India continues to reinforce its position as a global innovation powerhouse. Hyderabad, in particular, has emerged as a preferred destination for technology and engineering talent, combining deep capability with purpose-driven thinking. Blackbaud's expansion here reflects this convergence of innovation, scale, and social impact."

At the launch event, Blackbaud and Zinnov co-hosted a CSR Roundtable in Hyderabad, bringing together leaders from government, corporates, and GCCs to explore the future of India's CSR ecosystem.

The roundtable focused on how technology can strengthen India's CSR ecosystem through transparency, measurable impact, and collaboration between corporates, governments, and NGOs.

"The next decade of CSR will be digital, data-driven, and human-centered," said Kevin Gregoire. "We are moving from compliance to purpose to impact, building technology that helps organizations track where their money is going, what impact they are making, and how purpose can scale sustainably."

Nitika Goel , Managing Partner and CMO, Zinnov, added, "Purpose-led CSR is no longer just about giving. It is about accountability, visibility, and creating long-term brand value. As organizations digitize CSR, they unlock deeper employee engagement, better measurement, and stronger community partnerships. CSR is becoming both a business and cultural advantage."

As a trusted global technology leader serving more than 100 countries, Blackbaud continues to advance the social impact ecosystem through intelligent, cloud-based software that helps organizations fundraise, engage communities, manage CSR programs, and measure results.

With the new Hyderabad office, Blackbaud is deepening its innovation footprint in India — bringing together talent, technology, and purpose to shape the future of social impact worldwide.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, London and Paris. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value – across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

- Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators – in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

- Providing full suite of M&A advisory offerings including buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory;

- Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion;

- Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

- Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

- Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

