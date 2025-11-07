StarRez Launches Hyderabad Innovation Hub to Accelerate Global SaaS and Product Innovation

The new center, developed in collaboration with Zinnov, strengthens StarRez's global technology and innovation footprint.

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarRez, a global leader in residential community and student housing management software, today announced the launch of a global Hub for Innovation in Hyderabad — a key milestone in its continued expansion and its second centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

Trusted by over 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 3 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators.

(From L-R) Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov; Sushma Joyce, India Manager – People & Culture, StarRez; Travis Knipe, Executive Chairman, StarRez; Gavin Davis, Senior Director, Global Talent Acquisition, StarRez; Matt Baumgartner, Chief Technology and Product Officer, StarRez; Harry Day, VP Engineering, StarRez and Chris McCarty, Senior Director of Product, StarRez

The new Innovation Hub marks a strategic expansion of StarRez's global engineering network and reinforces India's emergence as a destination for next-generation mid-market GCCs - agile hubs that blend talent, technology, and speed to innovation.

Shaping the Next Frontier of Product and Platform Innovation

StarRez India will function as a global innovation nucleus, advancing StarRez's product and technology strategy across AI, analytics, automation, and platform scalability. It will focus on building new capabilities that drive customer experience, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across StarRez's global ecosystem.

Beginning with a 40+ member team, StarRez India will rapidly scale to more than 200 professionals over the next 18 months. This high-performance hub will focus on building scalable, data-rich SaaS solutions that empower StarRez's customers to create thriving residential communities.

"This India centre represents a significant milestone in StarRez's global growth journey," said Mr. Travis Knipe, Executive Chairman, StarRez. "Our new Innovation Hub in Hyderabad will be home to some of the best technology and product talent, driving innovation through AI, analytics, and automation. In the first year, our focus is on building high-performing teams that will enhance our product ecosystem, scale our enterprise SaaS platform, and deliver greater value to our global customers. As a global SaaS company, we operate on a modern, cloud-native, API-driven infrastructure that already supports over 3 million residents worldwide. With India now part of our innovation network, we are poised to accelerate our mission of creating seamless, intelligent experiences for students and residents across the globe."

India's Role in the New Wave of Mid-Market GCCs

India's technology landscape is evolving rapidly, with mid-market GCCs driving a new phase of digital globalization — one defined by speed, experimentation, and deep domain expertise. Hyderabad stands out as a natural home for StarRez India, offering the right mix of technology capability, educational excellence, and collaborative energy that fuels modern SaaS innovation.

Matthew Baumgartner, Chief Technology and Product Officer, StarRez, said: "Our Hyderabad location strengthens our ability to innovate and deliver increasing value to customers. Our focus is to continue building out our world class product and engineering organization - embedding AI and automation into our platform to deliver intelligent, intuitive experiences for residents, universities, and property operators across the world."

Building the Blueprint for Agile Global Innovation

StarRez Hyderabad was conceptualized and developed in collaboration with Zinnov, a leading global management and strategy consulting firm that has been instrumental in shaping the global GCC landscape.

Karthik Padmanabhan , Managing Partner, Zinnov, said: "StarRez's Hyderabad location is a stellar example of how mid-market global SaaS companies can leverage India's engineering advantage to build scale and speed into their product innovation. This collaboration reflects a shift toward high-velocity GCC models — where talent, purpose, and technology converge to drive measurable business impact."

With this launch, StarRez continues its mission to transform residential experiences worldwide - combining technology, community, and human connection to build thriving, sustainable communities.

About StarRez

StarRez is the global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on-and-off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 3 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, Canada the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit www.starrez.com

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, London and Paris. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value – across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

- Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators – in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

- Providing full suite of M&A advisory offerings including buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory

- Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion;

- Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

- Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

- Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816865/Zinnov_StarRez.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg