DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , a global non-profit initiative founded by Bybit dedicated to leveraging blockchain for societal impact, and FLock.io , a privacy-first decentralised AI pioneer, have announced the signing of a partnership to explore collaboration focused on decentralised AI, blockchain, and public-good initiatives. This marks an expansion from "Blockchain for Good" to "Blockchain and AI for Good."

Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) and FLock.io Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance “Blockchain and AI for Good”

FLock.io is now BGA's Strategic AI Partner within its network. The role involves close engagement with projects within BGA's ecosystem, providing advisory and technical support where relevant. The parties will also explore opportunities to introduce FLock.io's API platform and its FOMO AI marketplace to relevant projects.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring decentralised AI is developed in service of real-world impact," said Jiahao Sun, Founder and CEO of FLock.io. "By working with Blockchain for Good Alliance and its global ecosystem, we aim to support builders and institutions with open, privacy-preserving AI solutions that aligns incentives and expands access to responsible AI technologies."

The collaboration will explore opportunities for joint initiatives with academic institutions, research organisations, and public-sector bodies across the globe. Such collaborations may include joint workshops, lectures, webinars, pilot projects, or research initiatives at the intersection of AI, blockchain and public good.

One of the first joint initiatives of the partnership is Blockchain and AI for Good Impact Germany Tour in early 2026. This non-profit, education-driven national university program is designed to foster Web3 & AI innovation for social good across leading German academic institutions. It will include on-campus meetups, mentoring and advisory support, culminating in student teams building Web3/AI projects for social impact. The program will also feature a panel discussion with politicians, founders, and professors. Selected teams will have the opportunity to pitch their innovations to a jury of industry leaders and partners at German Blockchain & AI Week 2026, with winning teams earning awards and support to further their development.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with FLock.io, signaling our intent to champion blockchain-powered AI initiatives that drive positive global change," said Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs of BGA. "With FLock.io's focus on using blockchain and federated learning to make AI safer, better and more accessible, it is a key partner for us to advance this vision".

In addition, FLock.io and BGA also plan to collaborate on events and community initiatives designed to engage developers, researchers, and industry stakeholders working on AI-for-Good and Blockchain-for-Good use cases.

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a global nonprofit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to advancing blockchain as a tool to address real-world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain industry, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration and action toward a more sustainable and equitable world.

About FLock.io

FLock.io is a privacy-first AI pioneer building decentralised AI models and platforms. Its incentive-aligned architecture allows data owners, compute providers, and AI engineers to collaborate securely without exposing raw data, ushering in a new era of privacy-preserving, democratised AI.

