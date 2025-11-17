Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) Recognized Groundbreaking Blockchain Projects Advancing the SDGs at 2025 Forum

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , a flagship non-profit founded by Bybit and championing responsible innovation, successfully concluded the Blockchain Impact Forum 2025 in Copenhagen alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Alternative Finance Lab (AltFinLab). The two-day gathering brought together over 300 policymakers, technologists, and impact leaders from more than 30 countries to explore how blockchain can deliver measurable progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Platform for Collaboration and Purpose

Held on November 4–5, the Forum opened with "Chains of Change", an invite-only leadership day dedicated to governance, digital public infrastructure, and cross-sector partnerships. The second day featured the BGAwards, which included the SDG Blockchain Accelerator Showcase organized by UNDP AltFinLab, spotlighting blockchain projects addressing real-world challenges in financial inclusion, sustainability, and digital trust. The BGAwards officially marked the world's first major convention fully dedicated to showcasing how blockchain can drive positive global impact, a pivotal step forward for the blockchain industry.

Key Topics and Speakers

The Forum's agenda featured interactive panels, keynotes, and project showcases under three main themes:

Blockchain for Digital Public Goods — exploring governance, digital identity, and transparent data systems.

— exploring governance, digital identity, and transparent data systems. Finance for Inclusion and Impact — examining blockchain's role in democratizing access to capital and improving financial equity.

— examining blockchain's role in democratizing access to capital and improving financial equity. Sustainability and Climate Accountability — showcasing blockchain use cases in carbon tracking, supply chain traceability, and ESG reporting.

Prominent speakers included Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit and Founder of the Blockchain for Good Alliance; Robert Pasicko, Team Leader at UNDP AltFinLab; Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation; David Ripley, CEO of Kraken; Kurt Nielsen, President of Partisia Blockchain; Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at the Arbitrum Foundation; Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain; and Prof. Morten Meyerhoff Nielsen of the United Nations University (UNU-EGOV). Their insights emphasized blockchain's evolving role in creating trust-based systems, enhancing transparency, and bridging the gap between innovation and global development.

Helen highlighted the Alliance's mission: "Blockchain technology has matured beyond speculation. At the Forum, we saw how builders, governments, and institutions are using it to foster transparency, accountability, and tangible social impact."

Celebrating Excellence: BGAwards 2025

The Forum culminated with the BGAwards 2025, honoring blockchain projects that exemplify measurable contributions to the SDGs and demonstrate the power of innovation for public good.

SDG Blockchain Accelerator Winners (USD 2,000 each): Genius Tags, Plastiks and ZenGate.

BGA Incubation 2025 Winners

Ideation Stage: Kelox (1st – $10,000); Give Hope ($3,000); Nuva ($3,000); Social Activation ($3,000)

Kelox (1st – $10,000); Give Hope ($3,000); Nuva ($3,000); Social Activation ($3,000) Growth Stage: Token Tails (1st – $30,000); Rumsan (2nd – $20,000); EsusFarm (3rd – $10,000);

Joint Funds Initiatives

BGA × Hetu Protocol × Aura Sci: Genpulse (1st – $30,000); Genosight (2nd – $20,000); Ideosphere (3rd – $10,000)

Genpulse (1st – $30,000); Genosight (2nd – $20,000); Ideosphere (3rd – $10,000) BGA × Masverse: Cokeeps, Smart Orchard System, WeeKongSi ($20,000 each)

Special Recognition

Stewardship Awards: Adam Flinter and Mickey Amami

Adam Flinter and Mickey Amami Commendation Award: Dr. Lisa Cameron

This year's honorees reflect the Alliance's commitment to advancing blockchain solutions that drive measurable progress across sustainability, inclusion, and digital trust — turning innovation into impact for communities worldwide.

Blockchain for Global Good

Throughout the two days, participants reaffirmed the need for collaboration across public and private sectors to ensure blockchain innovation aligns with human development goals. The Forum showcased how blockchain can strengthen institutional trust, unlock new forms of financing, and build transparent systems that advance social and environmental progress.

Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit and Founder of the Blockchain for Good Alliance, remarked: "What we witnessed in Copenhagen is a movement taking shape — where blockchain offers a shared infrastructure for trust and accountability. Our mission at BGA is to turn innovation into impact, ensuring that every block built contributes to a fairer, more sustainable future."

The Blockchain for Good Alliance continues to expand its ecosystem, accelerating responsible blockchain initiatives that deliver on the promise of technology for a more inclusive and sustainable world.

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a long-term collaborative non-profit initiative with key partners with the main aim to contribute to societal good by using blockchain technology to solve real world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain community, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration, and action towards a more sustainable and equitable world.



