/C O R R E C T I O N -- Blockchain.com/

In the news release, Blockchain.com Debuts Bespoke Wealth Program For Elite Investors & High-Volume Trading Clients, issued 29-Apr-2026 by Blockchain.com over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Blockchain.com Debuts Bespoke Wealth Program For Elite Investors & High-Volume Trading Clients

Backed by Blockchain.com's multi-billion dollar institutional BTC holdings, Blockchain Wealth provides high-net-worth clients with the liquidity and security to shift from passive exposure to active, onchain capital deployment.

By leveraging its global market experts, Blockchain Wealth is setting a new benchmark for access in crypto that reflects the standards of traditional private banking with the efficiency of blockchain-based infrastructure

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in cryptocurrency services for retail and institutional users, today announced the official launch of Blockchain Wealth, a premier full-service suite now available to a select global user base. Leveraging Blockchain.com's expertise in global markets, Blockchain Wealth provides individuals with sophisticated, institutional-grade financial services. After years at the center of the crypto market and working with high-net-worth individuals, the company is moving Blockchain Wealth out of stealth mode to deliver unparalleled scale and trust to global investors.

Blockchain Wealth offers a world-class personalized experience that scales with the specific needs of the most active participants in the market. Participants in the program will also benefit from some of the highest and most competitive yield rates available in the industry. This comes at a time when institutional demand is accelerating, driven by hedge funds, corporations, and market makers seeking yield, liquidity, and value returning to onchain operations beyond BTC and ETH.

"Institutional investors on our platform have held billions of dollars in BTC for years, reflecting sustained conviction through multiple market cycles and reinforcing crypto's role as a long term allocation, not a short term trade," said Nic Cary, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman at Blockchain.com. "We're now launching a bespoke program built for a new class of high-net worth participants who are moving beyond passive exposure and actively deploying capital onchain, bringing the kind of white-glove service private banks have offered their wealthiest clients for decades."

The program provides an unrivaled level of personalization by leveraging Blockchain.com's dedicated OTC desk to grant high-net clients direct, 24/7 individual support from the company's seasoned market experts. Designed to be a comprehensive financial hub, the program will be the first to roll out the company's most advanced products, including upcoming crypto-backed loans, which will offer clients flexible liquidity without requiring them to divest from their core positions. These capabilities position Blockchain Wealth as a capital-efficient solution for investors seeking to unlock liquidity while maintaining long-term exposure to digital assets.

Blockchain Wealth distinguishes itself through a robust global footprint that utilizes both onshore and offshore strategies to meet the diverse needs of investors from around the world. This expansive geographic coverage helps ensure that the program is accessible to eligible clients across the globe, including newly extended reach into Africa and Asia, making it a truly borderless wealth management solution. Operating across more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com combines global reach with a strong commitment to compliance, security, and transparency, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for institutional capital.

As the digital asset landscape continues to mature, Blockchain.com is continuing to invest and build the infrastructure necessary for the future of programmable finance. Blockchain Wealth represents the next evolution of this mission, providing the tools, security, and individualized attention for the next generation of global wealth. As traditional finance and crypto continue to converge, Blockchain.com is uniquely positioned to serve as the bridge between these worlds, delivering the sophistication institutions expect with the innovation of onchain financial systems.

Eligible investors interested in the benefits of the Wealth program can find more information and contact the dedicated team through the official Blockchain.com platform here.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million users, and has facilitated over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Correction: An earlier version of this release was updated to remove a section at the end.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928480/New_BCDC_Logo_Logo.jpg