Blockchain.com Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com Group Holdings, Inc. today announced it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") related to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 95 million wallets and over 43 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions.

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