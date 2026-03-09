Blockchain.com Doubles Down on Africa With Ghana Launch, Set Sights On Wider African Expansion

After scaling transaction volumes by over 700% across Nigeria over the last year, Blockchain.com is

expanding into Ghana as part of its broader strategy to build long term digital asset infrastructure across

Africa's fastest-growing economies

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com announced today the company is expanding operations into Ghana and continuing to scale operations to more African countries in the future. The brokerage firm is accelerating its commitment to financial access and digital asset innovation across the region by offering Ghanaian customers a secure, compliant platform.

Nigeria emerged as one of Blockchain.com's fastest-growing markets globally after the company officially launched retail operations in the country early last year. The company established a strong operational footprint in Lagos, hired local talent within the region, and has recorded over 700% growth over the last year in brokerage transaction volume since launch, with USDT, BTC and TRX as the most traded assets.

According to Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index, Nigeria consistently ranks among the top crypto adopting countries in the world and leads Sub-Saharan Africa in grassroots adoption. The country has seen billions of dollars in annual crypto transaction volume, driven in part by currency volatility, remittance demand, and a rapidly growing mobile-first population.

Across emerging markets, digital assets are increasingly used not only for investment but also for payments, remittances and savings, providing individuals with new tools to manage currency volatility and participate in the global digital economy.

"Our growth in Nigeria over the past year has demonstrated the immense potential for digital assets across the African region," said Owen Odia, General Manager, Africa at Blockchain.com. "Africa represents our mission to make financial services available to everyone globally. We are building for a long-term future by developing new infrastructure, investing in local talent, and creating region-specific products tailored to local needs."

Blockchain.com maintains teams in the market to support operations, partnerships, and regulatory engagement, reinforcing its long term commitment to Africa.

Prior to Blockchain.com's official launch, Ghana was already seeing significant organic adoption on the platform. Over the past year, Blockchain.com recorded a 140% increase in active users and an 80% rise in transaction volumes, signaling strong demand for secure access to digital assets. This presence follows significant organic traction in Ghana, where users are increasingly seeking secure, compliant tools.

Stablecoins and digital assets can enhance cross-border settlement efficiency, reduce remittance costs, and support growing digital commerce ecosystems across West Africa. Blockchain.com continues to focus on building infrastructure that complements and strengthens existing financial systems while expanding access to global markets.

Blockchain.com operates in more than 70 jurisdictions worldwide. Since 2011, Blockchain.com has processed over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions, created more than 90 million wallets, and verified over 40 million users. As a global crypto brokerage, Blockchain.com provides individuals and institutions with secure access to digital assets while maintaining a strong commitment to compliance, transparency and security.

