Bollywood legend Sherlyn Chopra is the new MelBet ambassador

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International iGaming company MelBet is pleased to announce the collaboration with Sherlyn Chopra - one of India's famous and glamorous actresses. As a brand ambassador, Sherlyn would be involved in creating exclusive content and promoting MelBet in international markets.

MelBet New Ambassador Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra is known for her significant success in the film and television industry. Her work, including her role in the psychological thriller, Red Swastik, made her popular in India. Sherlyn is actively involved in showbiz and continues to expand her horizons by doing popular web-series, music albums, short films, launching glamour and style apps and other creative projects.

"I am incredibly excited to become a part of the MelBet family. Sports are more than just games or competitions as they unequivocally bring people together. I am proud to contribute to its popularisation with such a reliable partner. MelBet is not just about gaming, casinos, or sports. It is about team spirit towards involvement in the games, followed by highs and lows which are inevitable in the pursuit of success and victory. MelBet is an experience that brings us closer as a community and in setting our goals and achieving them. I am looking forward to starting our collaborative journey and the opportunities that we can create and explore for our growing game lovers," Sherlyn Chopra said.

With this appointment, Sheryln joins other leading names, who represent MelBet in India and globally. MelBet believes that with her fearless approach to pushing boundaries, she embodies the innovative spirit that MelBet values - which led to her appointment. This partnership is expected to strengthen MelBet's connection with sports enthusiasts, gamers, and those passionate about the game, opening up new opportunities for clients and helping to further expand the brand's reach across South Asia.

About MelBet

MelBet is an international iGaming company founded in 2012. During this time, the brand has earned the trust of more than 1,000,000 players who built successful strategies for bucking the odds on sports and the casino. Every day, players have access to over 1,000 sporting events with the highest odds on the MelBet platform. The brand's clients regularly participate in numerous profitable promos, receiving bonuses and valuable prizes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561680/MelBet_Sherlyn_Chopra.jpg