BPCL Reassures Consumers Amid Rising Demand; Operations, Stocks and Supplies Remain Stable Across India

MUMBAI, India, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, has reassured consumers that fuel and LPG supplies across its nationwide network continue to remain stable and fully adequate despite the recent rise in demand witnessed in certain markets.

The company said that all its refining, distribution and retail operations continue uninterrupted, supported by enhanced monitoring systems, strong inventory management and coordinated supply-chain operations across regions.

BPCL reiterated that India remains surplus in refining capacity, with public sector refineries operating at high utilisation levels to ensure continuity of supplies across the country. BPCL itself recorded the highest-ever refinery throughput of 41.15 MMT during FY26, with refinery capacity utilisation at 117%, reflecting the company's strong operational capability and supply resilience.

Reflecting continued market demand as well as operational responsiveness, BPCL recorded deliveries till May 21, 2026 of:

1,056.062 TKL of Motor Spirit (MS)

1,840.887 TKL of High-Speed Diesel (HSD)

BPCL said additional operational measures have been initiated across locations to further augment supplies and strengthen replenishment efficiency, including enhanced tanker movement planning, depot-level inventory optimisation, round-the-clock monitoring and closer coordination between regional operations teams, distributors and retail outlets.

BPCL remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel and LPG availability and seamless service across its network while continuing to maintain high standards of operational reliability, customer servicing and supply-chain resilience across India.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 25,300+ Fuel Stations, over 1000+ CNG stations, over 6,250+ LPG distributorships, 440+ Lubes distributorships, 81 POL storage locations, 56 LPG Bottling Plants, 81 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 6 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6800+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.