India on the Move: BPCL's May 2026 Performance Reflects Growing Demand Across Key Energy Segments

MUMBAI, India, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising mobility, robust industrial activity, growing energy consumption and expanding economic momentum across the country were reflected in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) operational performance during May 2026, with the Company recording growth across key business segments.

The month witnessed strong demand across transportation, industrial and household energy categories, underscoring the resilience of India's growth story and the critical role played by energy infrastructure in supporting economic activity.

BPCL recorded Motor Spirit (Petrol) sales stood at 10,50,000+ MT, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.29%, reflecting continued growth in personal mobility, increased road travel and sustained consumer activity across urban and semi-urban markets.

High-Speed Diesel sales reached 21,00,000+ MT, marking a growth of 6.72% over the corresponding period last year. Diesel demand remained buoyant on the back of logistics movement, infrastructure development, industrial activity and agricultural operations across several regions of the country.

LPG refill activity also remained strong during the month, reflecting sustained consumer demand across domestic, commercial, and Bharatgas Mini segments. BPCL delivered over 3.51 crore LPG refills during May 2026, comprising 33,928,057 domestic cylinder refills, 832,257 commercial cylinder refills, and 358,400 Bharatgas Mini cylinder refills, reaffirming the Company's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to clean cooking fuel for households and businesses nationwide.

Commenting on the performance, a BPCL spokesperson stated that the growth witnessed across key product categories during May 2026 reflects the strong underlying demand fundamentals of the Indian economy. As mobility, infrastructure development, industrial activity and household consumption continue to expand, BPCL remains committed to ensuring reliable energy availability through its robust supply chain, extensive distribution network and customer-centric operations. BPCL continues to invest in strengthening energy infrastructure while meeting the evolving energy needs of the nation.

Throughout the month, BPCL continued to maintain uninterrupted supplies across its network of fuel stations, LPG distributorships, aviation fuelling stations and industrial customers, ensuring seamless access to energy products across the country.

The Company's performance during May 2026 reinforces its role as a key contributor to India's energy ecosystem, supporting economic growth while delivering reliable and efficient energy solutions to millions of consumers every day.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 25,300+ Fuel Stations, over 1000+ CNG stations, over 6,250+ LPG distributorships, 440+ Lubes distributorships, 81 POL storage locations, 56 LPG Bottling Plants, 81 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 6 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6800+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.