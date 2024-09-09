Bridging the Gap: How Numocity's Roaming Hub is accelerating EV Adoption

Numocity's EV Roaming hub (NumoHub) addresses this very problem by creating an interconnected EV charging network. Founded by Ravikiran Annaswamy & Siddharth Sreenivasan in 2018, Numocity is a global leader in Digital EV charging platforms. The Roaming Hub launched in India a year back now supports over 10,000 fast and slow chargers spanning over 20 CPOs in India.

NumoHub allows EV drivers to easily discover, charge, and pay for charging across multiple networks—using a single mobile-app or a common RFI card. This unified solution embeds the charging experiences into existing super apps, vehicle OEM mobile apps, fleet applications and many more. One of the market successes has been the K-Charge option on KIA EV Driver mobile application, powered by NumoHub, drivers can discover several fast chargers in India and experience the whole charging from the driver app. This solution directly addresses range anxiety by giving drivers the freedom to travel without worrying about where they will charge next. It's also a boon for auto manufacturers, as the ability to roam between charging networks removes one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption, helping to boost sales.

Beyond individual drivers, NumoHub is also empowering fleet operators. The platform's smart charging and energy management features allow fleets to schedule charging balance loads and optimize energy consumption—all while reducing costs. These capabilities help large fleets operate more efficiently while ensuring the power grid remains stable. On the supply side, CPOs benefit from increased charger utilization, thanks to NumoHub's integration with several interfaces. This expanded customer base and enhanced efficiency are helping CPOs attract more customers and build loyalty.

NumoHub plans to be the largest roaming and interconnect platform in India, connecting the growing charging network and expects a network of over 100,000 chargers by 2030. Additionally NumoHub is now being launched in several countries in a phased manner and with initial market success there seems to be a major potential to influence EV adoption globally. Numocity's platforms are designed for localization in each region, offering multiple payment options, multi-language support, and seamless integration with local charging providers— making it the ideal solution for the growing EV ecosystem.

Numocity's Roaming Hub is paving the way for a more connected and efficient future for electric mobility, to charge on the go!

Contacts:

Phone: +91 8047094151

Email: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500116/NumoHub__by_Numocity.jpg