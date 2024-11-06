BrowserStack Advances Software Testing with AI-Powered Low Code Automation

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of Low Code Automation , an innovative solution that democratizes test automation for QA teams, developers, and citizen testers alike.

Software teams face critical challenges—slow manual testing cycles bottleneck releases, traditional automation tools like Selenium require steep learning curves with long ramp-up periods before showing ROI, and organizations struggle with a shortage of automation engineers while talented testers lack coding skills.

AI is further revolutionizing how test automation is done. BrowserStack's Low-Code Automation eliminates these barriers, enabling anyone to create and maintain AI-driven automated tests without code that is built on BrowserStack's robust test platform.

"With Low Code Automation, we're transforming how teams approach quality assurance," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "By empowering everyone to create automated tests, we're enabling a true culture of quality."

Its key capabilities include:

Intuitive test recorder with no learning curve—build tests in minutes by simply interacting with your webapps in a browser

Simplify complex assertions into a simple one-click visual validation

Automate using best practices with reusable modules & data-driven testing

AI-driven self-healing tests that adapt to UI changes and reduce failures by upto 40%

Smart element selection & automatic wait timeouts ensure reliable test execution

Cross-browser testing on real desktop & mobile browsers

"BrowserStack Low Code Automation is user-friendly, especially for automation newcomers," said Kimberly Mercado, Software QA Manager at Royal Caribbean and an early adopter. "With late deployments, we schedule builds and review results the next morning, letting us focus on other critical tasks, saving time."

BrowserStack Low Code Automation accelerates testing cycles, expands coverage, and improves productivity by removing technical barriers.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com .

