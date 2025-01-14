Bybit Card Partners with Entravel to Bring Discounted Luxury Travel to Its Users

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce its partnership with Entravel , the leading crypto-native hotel booking platform, to provide users with exclusive access to discounted luxury travel.

As part of this collaboration, all Bybit users can enjoy a free membership to Entravel, unlocking extraordinary perks, including heavily discounted hotel rates and seamless booking with digital assets. Bybit Card holders gain even more, with up to an additional 6% discount via cashback on luxury hotel bookings.

This initiative is a significant step in Bybit's mission to integrate crypto usage into everyday life, making it easier than ever for users to trade, invest, and now, travel seamlessly with their digital assets.

"Live the Crypto Life. With Bybit Card. Bybit Card continues to broaden the use cases for borderless crypto spending," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "We are thrilled to partner with Entravel, simplifying crypto solutions for our users' travel needs while enriching their experiences with unique benefits. Together, we aim to make Bybit the go-to platform for investing, trading, and enjoying life."

Luxury Travel with a Crypto Twist

Entravel's platform offers more than one million hotels globally, including leading luxury brands, with discounts of up to 60%–70% compared to traditional travel websites. Entravel's innovative crypto-native, members-only program enables these unmatched savings by sourcing exclusive hotel rates through direct partnerships.

Bybit users can effortlessly pay with their Bybit Card , accessing the same ease and convenience as any mainstream travel platform. This partnership empowers users to enjoy their digital assets while creating memorable travel experiences.

Don't Miss Out – Claim Your Free Membership Today

The collaboration between Bybit and Entravel is designed to bring unprecedented value to Bybit's community of over 60 million users worldwide (excluding the EU). Free memberships are now available, but spots are limited.

