DUBAI, UAE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is bringing back its Bybit Copy Trading TradFi protection vouchers program, offering loss-safeguarded TradFi access for both new users and loyal traders. Starting now, eligible traders may claim protection vouchers of up to 100 USDT as they navigate macro uncertainties.

Bybit Copy Trading TradFi Renews Loss Coverage Program with Enhanced Protection for All Traders

The recurring program supports Bybit Copy Trading TradFi users on their trading journey, enabling both newcomers and experienced traders to explore Copy Trading strategies with enhanced protection, all while leveraging the experience and expertise of Master Traders.

Benefits available to all qualifying members of the Bybit community include:

First Trade Protection: Up to $100 USDT in Copy Trading Bonus Vouchers for newcomers on their initial eligible Copy Trading TradFi order

in Copy Trading Bonus Vouchers for newcomers on their initial eligible Copy Trading TradFi order Premium Loyalty Benefit: Up to $50 USDT in Premium Protection Voucher for returning users on qualified Copy Trading activities

How it works

Eligible traders may claim their Protection Voucher through the Copy Trading TradFi page on the Bybit app or web platform. Once claimed, participating users must follow a Master Trader and execute qualified TradFi copy trades. If the copy trade results in a loss, participants will receive compensation up to the corresponding voucher amount.

Seamlessly integrated with with Bybit's Copy Trading Classic infrastructure, the Vouchers can function as trading margin for qualifying positions. Loss compensation becomes available when positions initiated by selected Master Traders close during the event period, with eligible rewards distributed within three days of qualification.

The Copy Trading TradFi protection vouchers complement Bybit's broader ecosystem of trading tools and resources, supporting the platform's mission to democratize access to sophisticated trading strategies. By offering tiered protection across experience levels, Bybit strives to help traders build confidence while mitigating downside risk during period of high volatility.

The vouchers are available periodically on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions are incorporated to ensure integrity. For details of participation rules and eligibility, users may visit:

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951063/image_977099_28872716.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg