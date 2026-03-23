DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce enhancements to its USDC trading ecosystem, significantly lowering the barrier to trading with USDC and improving market efficiency on Bybit. The updates introduce an optimized fee structure and liquidity mechanism improvements for USDC spot and futures trading pairs for eligible Bybit traders, building on Bybit's February 2026 deployment of dedicated USDC Futures Fee Group infrastructure.

Bybit Elevates USDC Trading With Competitive Fee Framework and Liquidity Enhancements

Effective March 23, 2026, the enhancement applies to USDC-denominated spot and futures pairs on Bybit . Pro user fee structures and non-USDC pairs remain unchanged.

Trading With USDC: What's Changing on Bybit

Eligible Bybit VIP users engaging in manual trading receive up to 50% taker fee reduction on USDC-denominated spot and futures pairs:

Spot Fee Adjustment: Taker fee across all VIP tiers will be slashed by half, with rates for Supreme VIPs at as low as 0.0225%.

Taker fee across all VIP tiers will be slashed by half, with rates for Supreme VIPs at as low as 0.0225%. Futures Fee Adjustment: Bybit VIPs pay half for eligible Futures trading pairs, with Supreme VIP rates at 0.015%.

In addition to the new VIP benefits, trading with USDC on Bybit is intuitive, rewarding, and transparent. Under a unified grouping framework on Bybit, all USDC perpetual and futures contracts on Bybit operate within a dedicated USDC Group, enabling streamlined risk management and coordinated development across the full suite of USDC trading pairs.

To provide better visibility into USDC markets liquidity on Bybit, the exchange has also adjusted the weighting factor for the USDC group from 5x to 8x for Market Maker performance assessment.

Leading stablecoins such as USDC have become essential infrastructure in digital finance, and Bybit's fee reductions and liquidity improvements reflect this shift.

Terms and conditions apply. Eligibility varies by region and transaction type. For details of participation requirements and implementation timetables, users may visit: Fee discounts for retail clients on USDC trading pairs and USDC group weighting enhancements

Users may review their current Market Maker level, Pro fee structure, and performance metrics on the Bybit official website.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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