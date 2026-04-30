Bybit's Latest Proof-of-Reserves Shows Strong Asset Backing Across Key Holdings

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its 35th Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report, reflecting asset balances as of April 22, 2026, as mainstream asset value tops $17.0B. Independently verified by Hacken, the latest disclosure shows reserve ratios for all major tracked assets exceeding 100%, indicating that user liabilities are fully backed by on-chain holdings.

The report underscores Bybit's continued focus on transparency through the publication of verifiable reserve data, allowing users to confirm the status of custodial assets. The latest figures point to consistent overcollateralization across both major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, with particularly strong buffers in USDC holdings and steady coverage in BTC and ETH reserves.

Key Metrics (as of April 22, 2026)

USDT Reserve Ratio: 107%

(User Assets: ~6.01 billion USDT | Wallet Holdings: ~6.47 billion USDT)

USDC Reserve Ratio: 159%

(User Assets: ~716.88 million USDC | Wallet Holdings: ~1,145.42 million USDC)

BTC Reserve Ratio: 109%

(User Assets: 44,566 BTC | Wallet Holdings: 48,986 BTC)

ETH Reserve Ratio: 102%

(User Assets: 433,877 ETH | Wallet Holdings: 445,886 ETH)

Stablecoin reserves show a wider margin above liabilities, while crypto asset coverage remains closely aligned with user balances, reflecting a balanced reserve structure. This distribution suggests a conservative approach to asset custody, maintaining excess reserves while preserving capital efficiency.

Users can access the full report and verification details via Bybit's Proof-of-Reserves page, where reserve balances and audit attestations are updated on a recurring basis.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #ProofofReserves

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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