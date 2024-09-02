DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Türkiye , the partner site of Bybit.com announces the highly anticipated launch of TRY (Turkish Lira) trading pairs on its Spot market. This exciting development empowers Turkish users to seamlessly buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) directly with TRY, eliminating the need for conversion steps.

Building upon the recent rebranding, this launch underscores Bybit Türkiye's commitment to providing a user-friendly and localized experience for the Turkish crypto community.

Bybit Empowers Turkish Users with Direct TRY Trading Pairs

Direct Access to Top Cryptocurrencies with TRY

Starting on August 30th, 2024, Bybit Türkiye users will have access to the following trading pairs:

USDT/TRY: Launches at 08:00:00 UTC

BTC/TRY: Launches at 08:30:00 UTC

ETH/TRY: Launches at 09:00:00 UTC

These new pairs simplify the process of acquiring leading cryptocurrencies with TRY, enabling users to invest and trade more efficiently.

Kutluhan Akçın, Turkey Country Manager at Bybit, states: "We are thrilled to introduce TRY trading pairs to our valued users in Turkey. This launch reflects our dedication to catering to local needs and providing a convenient platform for Turkish users to participate in the crypto market."

Bybit Türkiye's commitment to the Turkish market extends beyond just new trading pairs. The platform remains dedicated to fostering a vibrant local community through ongoing localization efforts and catering to specific user needs.

About Bybit Türkiye

In June 2024, Bybit reinforced its commitment to the Turkish crypto market by rebranding Narkasa as Bybit Türkiye. This strategic move underscores our dedication to offering Turkish users a localized and secure crypto trading experience. Operated by Narkasa Yazılım Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, Bybit Türkiye stands as an independent brand, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Turkish market while ensuring the highest standards of service and security.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494315/Bybit_Empowers_Turkish_Users_Direct_TRY_Trading_Pairs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg