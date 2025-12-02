DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the TradeMasters Grand Prix Finals (the TMGP) series is joining Bybit's seventh anniversary celebration with $2.5 million in total prizes . The competitive trading event is tailored for high performing participants and introduces a grand prize pool valued at $950,000. The centerpiece of the #7UpBybit celebration is the TMGP Finals Grand Prize Leaderboard. It represents the largest single reward segment within the anniversary series. The leading trader on the board can secure 77,777 USDT.

Bybit Ignites the TradeMasters Grand Prix Finals on 7th Anniversary

From now through January 6, 2026, eligible participants can sign up for #7UpBybit and start earning points and Luck Draw opportunities by completing designated trading tasks. Throughout #7UpBitbit, the points enable progression through six Mantle Avatar levels, each tied to an exclusive prize pool. Additional instant rewards are granted with each level increase.

Performance throughout the campaign contributes to a participant's position on the TMGP Finals Grand Prize Leaderboard and determines eligibility for a share of the 950,000 dollar flagship prize pool, with the best performing participant taking home $77,777 and prizes for the top 7,777 traders on the leaderboard.

Bybit VIP traders have access to two unlimited task types, including a $5 million trading task available only to VIP members. A 5-million dollar trade yields 60 points under the current structure, providing a considerable advantage for elite traders.

The initiative forms part of Bybit's broader seventh anniversary celebration , designed to recognize the platform's global trading community and highlight the achievements of its most active members. Terms and conditions apply.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation.

