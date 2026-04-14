DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a new Flexible Savings feature for its DCA Bots, alongside the launch of the DCA Yield Fiesta campaign to further enhance user returns through automated investing.

Bybit Introduces Flexible Savings for DCA Bots and Launches DCA Yield Fiesta Campaign

The newly launched Flexible Savings functionality allows users to generate yield on supported assets held within their DCA Bots. When enabled, assets continue to earn yield automatically while remaining actively deployed in a dollar-cost averaging strategy. Recurring purchases proceed according to the user's predefined schedule, with no disruption to execution.

The feature can be activated during the creation of a new DCA Bot or applied to an existing bot through the modification settings. Once enabled, supported assets begin generating yield based on market conditions, offering users an additional layer of passive income without requiring manual intervention.

To complement this feature, Bybit has launched the DCA Yield Fiesta, a limited-time campaign running from April 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. UTC through May 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. UTC, rewarding users who enable Flexible Savings and actively use DCA Bots.

Participants can earn rewards by meeting simple criteria, such as reaching minimum DCA investment levels, maintaining active bots over a set period, and generating yield through Flexible Savings. Top-performing users across these categories will receive USDT rewards, with additional yield boosts available during the campaign period.

The combined rollout of Flexible Savings and the DCA Yield Fiesta reflects the company's continued focus on integrating passive income opportunities within automated trading tools. The approach is intended to improve capital efficiency by enabling users to earn yield on assets while maintaining disciplined investment strategies.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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