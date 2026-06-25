DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, officially announced the launch of PWM 2.0, an elevated version of its flagship Private Wealth Management (Bybit PWM) solutions and significantly expanding access to Bybit PWM for Bybit users. With a streamlined onboarding journey and highly-tailored solutions, PWM 2.0 features Customized Subscription and direct access to a PWM Dashboard for a more intuitive user experience.

Bybit Introduces PWM 2.0, Redefining Private Wealth Management and Expands Access for Eligible VIP Clients (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Previously reserved for institutional and professional clients, Bybit PWM required manual one-on-one consultations as part of the onboarding process. PWM 2.0 now enables all eligible Bybit VIP2+ users to independently build, customize, and manage institutional-grade investment portfolios through a direct-access dashboard.

PWM 2.0: Your Portfolio, Your Call

Launched in September 2025, Bybit PWM has built momentum with tailored strategies and consistent performance among hundreds of users exclusively on Bybit, accruing over $239 million in AUM across more than 160 portfolios. Two of the most popular strategies, USDT and BTC, recorded 8.7% and 4.9% APR respectively over the past 60 days, even as global markets faced broader headwinds.

PWM 2.0 builds on that foundation by democratizing access to premier wealth management solutions. The original Bybit PWM framework mandated dedicated Wealth Manager consultations for portfolio decisions. PWM 2.0 addresses this bottleneck by granting direct dashboard access to eligible VIP2+ tier Bybit members, expanding the addressable user base while removing wait times and configuration delays.

Product Upgrades:

Flexibility : Once enrolled, clients can now immediately select from professionally curated portfolio templates or plan fully customized allocations across four product categories.

: Once enrolled, clients can now immediately select from professionally curated portfolio templates or plan fully customized allocations across four product categories. Total control, zero compromise: PWM 2.0 now allows investors to adjust holdings, modify allocation amounts, and subscribe to a wide range of exclusive products, enabling them to take control of their portfolios directly.

PWM 2.0 now allows investors to adjust holdings, modify allocation amounts, and subscribe to a wide range of exclusive products, enabling them to take control of their portfolios directly. Smarter strategizing without the hassle: Clients can now hold multiple products in a single unified portfolio rather than managing separate subscription channels

Clients can now hold multiple products in a single unified portfolio rather than managing separate subscription channels Real-time transparency: The PWM Dashboard comes with real-time tracking of aggregate allocation, holdings, and performance across all positions.

"We wanted to break down the barriers that were gatekeeping professional-grade wealth management. With PWM 2.0, Bybit puts portfolio control directly in clients' hands. VIP2+ clients on Bybit can now take full control of their own allocations, make adjustments in real time, and manage institutional-grade strategies on their own terms, without the long waiting time or layers of intermediaries. Our clients demanded better access to oversight, flexibility and autonomy, and we delivered PWM 2.0," said Jerry Li, Head of Earn & Wealth Management at Bybit.

Enhanced Access and Flexibility

PWM 2.0 introduces a broader product suite tailored to institutional-grade risk and return profiles. The product categories include Private Equity Funds spanning Arbitrage to Smart Beta strategies (Low to High risk); Simple Yield via Easy Earn for conservative investors (Low risk); Fixed Income offerings including Wealth Management Classic and Premium tiers (Low risk); and Structured Products such as Dual Asset and Discount Buy for higher-risk appetites (Low to High risk). The minimum investment amount currently starts from 250,000 USDT or 10 BTC.

Eligible VIP2+ clients can access PWM 2.0 in a few simple steps:

Locating the PWM Dashboard after logging into Bybit Selecting a professionally curated portfolio template aligned with risk tolerance, or choose "Customize Portfolio" to build from scratch Adding or removing specific products and adjust investment amounts for each holding Reviewing portfolio allocation and confirm all investment terms to complete the subscription in a single transaction

Once successfully configured, users can monitor holdings, allocations, and track portfolio performance in real time from the PWM Dashboard.

Bybit Private Wealth Management serves high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors seeking customized portfolio solutions, diversified asset access, and professional management of digital assets.

Users should review complete product documentation, risk disclosures, and terms of service before subscribing. For full details Bybit PWM features, eligibility requirements, and potential restrictions, users may explore Bybit PWM or contact [email protected].

Disclaimer: Private Wealth Management products carry investment risk and are not suitable for all investors. PWM 2.0 offerings involve digital assets, structured products, and custody arrangements subject to market volatility, counterparty risk, and regulatory considerations. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Bybit does not provide personalized financial advice.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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