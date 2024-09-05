DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, proudly announces the launch of bbSOL, its first exchange-based Liquid Staking Token (LST), in collaboration with Sanctum, Kamino Finance, Orca and Solayer, on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. This innovative initiative is set to transform the Solana ecosystem, offering significant advantages to all its participants.

Bybit Launches bbSOL, the World’s First Exchange-Backed Liquidity Staking Token on Solana

bbSOL bridges Bybit's centralized exchange (CEX) and Web3 platforms, providing users with consistent and reliable rewards. By staking Solana on Bybit Web3, users receive bbSOL tokens, unlocking many earning opportunities across Bybit's CEX and Web3 products.

"We are excited to introduce bbSOL, a groundbreaking liquid staking token designed to deliver substantial benefits across the Solana ecosystem," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "By facilitating seamless asset management and unlocking new earning potential, bbSOL empowers token holders, project developers, decentralized exchange operators, and liquidity providers to contribute to the growth of the Solana network while maximizing their returns."

As part of this initiative, Bybit is planning to collaborate with four key partners to maximize the potential of bbSOL:

Sanctum 's deep liquidity enables seamless swaps and withdrawals of SOL, enhancing the utility of staked assets.

's deep liquidity enables seamless swaps and withdrawals of SOL, enhancing the utility of staked assets. Orca supports bbSOL swaps and allows users to become liquidity providers, contributing to the stability of the ecosystem.

supports bbSOL swaps and allows users to become liquidity providers, contributing to the stability of the ecosystem. Kamino Finance automates the liquidity provision process through its Liquidity Vault product, streamlining participation in concentrated liquidity decentralized exchanges.

automates the liquidity provision process through its Liquidity Vault product, streamlining participation in concentrated liquidity decentralized exchanges. Solayer supports bbSOL as a liquid staking token eligible for restaking, enhancing Solana's security through its restaking network.

"Bybit's launch of bbSOL marks a significant milestone," said Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation. "Their collaboration with other key players exemplifies Bybit's commitment to innovation and supports the ongoing development of the Solana ecosystem."

"It's awesome that Bybit is launching bbSOL together with Sanctum. This will allow millions of new users to earn real yields on Solana more easily and tap into the entire DeFi ecosystem. This is a historic partnership between centralized and decentralized entities - a big step for the entire ecosystem," said FP Lee, Sanctum Co-Founder.

"It's great to see a leading industry figure like Bybit actively participating in Solana DeFi. It's rare for an exchange to go beyond listing ecosystem assets and directly engage with DeFi on chain," said Nathan Davis, Orca CEO.

"The launch of bbSOL is the perfect chance to bring together the power of Bybit's user base with the opportunities provided by Solana DeFi. We're excited to onboard bbSOL to Kamino and support its utility & growth in the ecosystem," said Thomas, Kamino Finance Project Co-Lead.

"Solayer is incredibly excited to launch bbSOL with Bybit, and as the first restaking protocol to integrate a centralized exchange LST on Solana, we aim to foster a deepened relationship to bring the Solana ecosystem forward in the most integrated way," said Jason Li, Solayer Co- Founder.

Key Benefits and Rewards of bbSOL

bbSOL offers a multitude of benefits and rewards to its participants.

Token Holders: Enjoy passive income, participate in network governance, and access a wider range of financial opportunities.

Enjoy passive income, participate in network governance, and access a wider range of financial opportunities. Project Developers: Attract and retain a loyal user base, enhance liquidity for your token, and benefit from increased market visibility.

Attract and retain a loyal user base, enhance liquidity for your token, and benefit from increased market visibility. Decentralized Exchange Operators: Boost trading volume, improve liquidity, and attract more users to your platform.

Boost trading volume, improve liquidity, and attract more users to your platform. Liquidity Providers: Earn competitive yields, contribute to the ecosystem's stability, and support the growth of the Solana network.

Additionally, participants can earn staking rewards by securing the network, liquidity rewards by providing liquidity to bbSOL trading pairs, and even MEV (Miner Extractable Value) rewards by capitalizing on market inefficiencies.

As the world's first crypto exchange to announce the listing of Sanctum's $CLOUD token, which has increased by 15%, Bybit continues bringing new and innovative results to the industry. The launch of bbSOL underscores its continuous commitment to innovation in the cryptocurrency space and its support for the growth of the broader ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: Bybit Web3 - bbSOL

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 10 million wallet users, over 20 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 40 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497374/Bybit_Launches_bbSOL_World_s_First_Exchange_Backed_Liquidity_Staking_Token_Solana.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4893841/Logo.jpg