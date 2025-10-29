Bybit Launches Dynamic Settlement Frequency System for Perpetual Contracts

DUBAI, UAE , Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of an automatic funding rate settlement frequency adjustment feature for its Perpetual Contracts . The feature becomes effective October 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. UTC, with full rollout expected by November 3, 2025, at 6 a.m. UTC.

The new functionality is designed to enhance trading efficiency and responsiveness by dynamically adjusting funding rate settlement frequencies in line with real-time market conditions. When a Perpetual Contract's funding rate reaches its preset upper or lower limit during settlement, the system will automatically shift the settlement frequency to once per hour. This adjustment allows funding rates to more accurately reflect prevailing market dynamics and volatility.

According to Bybit, future updates to funding rate limits and settlement frequencies will be implemented automatically and may occur without separate announcements.

Operational Example

If a Perpetual Contract initially settles every four hours—at 4 a.m., 8 a.m., and 12 p.m. (UTC+8)—and carries upper and lower limits of ±2%, the system will behave as follows:

Scenario 1: If the funding rate reaches ±2% at 8 a.m. (UTC+8), the settlement frequency will automatically change to once per hour, with the next settlement occurring at 9 a.m. (UTC+8).

If the funding rate reaches ±2% at 8 a.m. (UTC+8), the settlement frequency will automatically change to once per hour, with the next settlement occurring at 9 a.m. (UTC+8). Scenario 2: If the funding rate is 1% at 8 a.m. (UTC+8), the frequency remains unchanged.

Reversion and Adjustment Timing

Following an automatic change to hourly settlements, the system may revert to longer intervals—every two, four, or eight hours—depending on market conditions, without prior notice. The adjustment is typically completed within about four minutes. For example, if the rate reaches the limit at 8 a.m. (UTC+8), the new frequency will be visible by 8:04 a.m. (UTC+8).

Scope and Exceptions

Bybit noted that the automatic adjustment feature may be disabled for certain contracts based on liquidity or volatility considerations. The feature will not initially apply to BTCUSDT, BTCUSDC, BTCUSD, ETHUSDT, ETHUSDC, ETHUSD, ETHBTCUSDT, or ETHWUSDT Perpetual Contracts.

Funding Rate Settlement Schedule (UTC+8)

Every 8 hours: 12 a.m., 8 a.m., 4 p.m.

Every 4 hours: 12 a.m., 4 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

Every 2 hours: 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 4 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m.

Bybit stated that traders can review the latest settlement frequency directly on the platform to adapt their strategies as market conditions evolve.

