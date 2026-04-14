DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy, a limited-time event lowering the barriers to entry into crypto and rewarding persistent traders. Featuring a 97,200 USDT weekly prize pool for new users when they convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency on Bybit, event gives traders a reason to recalibrate their trading strategy every week.

Starting with just 20 USDT in deposits, successful participants will get to unlock the weekly prize pool from now until August 14, 2026.

Bybit Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy: 97,200 USDT Prize Pool Rewards for New Users Weekly

How it works

Eligible new users can accumulate lucky draw entries by:

Signing up on Bybit and completing the relevant Identity Verification requirements.

Depositing a minimum of 20 USDT through Bybit P2P , Fiat Deposit , or One-Click Buy

, , or Achieving at least 100 USDT in combined trading volume across Spot and Derivatives

Each completed task generates lucky draw tickets, with every ticket representing one entry into the weekly draw for a share of the prize pool. The even offers multiple opportunities for participants to win throughout the event.

Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy leverages Bybit's core infrastructure strengths. The platform's global payment rail supports over 65 fiat currencies with One-Click Buy and Bybit P2P accommodating both professional and retail traders. Across Bybit's Spot and Derivatives marketplaces, institutional-grade order books and trading infrastructure provide liquidity for precise execution across trading strategies.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules, restrictions, and other useful information, users may visit: New User Exclusive - Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy: Complete simple tasks and win your share of 97,200 USDT

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955811/Bybit_Launches_Fiat_to_Crypto_Frenzy_97_200_USDT_Prize_Pool_Rewards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg