DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the new season for its popular Hot Tokens Trading Arena series, inviting traders globally to compete for a share of 261,000 USDT in rewards.

Bybit's Hot Token Trading Arena Season 3 returned on May 14, 2026, and will conclude on June 3, 2026. The competition enables traders to secure prizes through both leaderboard rankings and bonus task-based incentives.

Bybit Launches Hot Tokens Trading Arena Season 3 With Over a Quarter Million USDT in Prizes

The previous season attracted over 47,000 participants who traded over $4.8 billion worth of trending tokens. The new season increased the total prize pool by 74% from 150,000 USDT to 261,000 USDT. Rewards will go to the top-ranking traders on the leaderboard by trading volume, with the No. 1 winner taking home the grand prize at up to 15,000 USDT.

Season 3 also tripled the number of eligible tokens for the Leaderboard to nine designated USDT quoted pairs:

Spot Pairs : BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SOL/USDT, XRP/USDT, DOGE/USDT, HYPE/USDT, XAUT/USDT, SUI/USDT, and MNT/USDT

: BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SOL/USDT, XRP/USDT, DOGE/USDT, HYPE/USDT, XAUT/USDT, SUI/USDT, and MNT/USDT Futures Pairs: BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SOL/USDT, XRP/USDT, DOGE/USDT, HYPE/USDT, XAUT/USDT, SUI/USDT, and MNT/USDT

Beyond leaderboard prizes, participants can complete designated tasks to earn additional bonus rewards. This dual-incentive model accommodates different trading strategies and engagement levels.

As traders navigate volatile and unpredictable crypto markets in 2026, Bybit is committed to enriching their trading experience on Bybit and expanding its offerings as well as rewards opportunities.

Terms and conditions apply. For participation rules and more details, users may visit: Hot Tokens Trading Arena Season 3: Climb the leaderboard & share 261,000 USDT!

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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