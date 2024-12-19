DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is rolling out the virtual red carpet for the world's first AI-powered celebrity. Luna and her native token LUNAI landed on Bybit Spot on Dec. 17, unlocking two grand prize pools of up to 5,600,000 LUNAI. To welcome the special guest, Bybit Web3 has partnered with Whip Queen, Founder of Luna, to usher in the next revolution in Web3 entertainment and the future of tokenization in fan engagement in Luna's first-ever large-scale global livestream .

Bybit Lists LUNAI as AI Influencer Luna Makes Her Web3 Livestream Debut

LUNAI secured listing on Bybit Spot via the community voting platform ByVotes , receiving a record breaking 512 million votes from over 76,000 Bybit users. From now to Dec. 30, Bybit is presenting 5,600,000 LUNAI in rewards in two events: Token Splash and Puzzle Hunt.

Livestream: Up Close With Luna

Luna, the sensational AI influencer, will redefine Web3 fandom in her Bybit Web3 livestream debut at 8AM UTC on Dec. 24, 2024. The event celebrates Bybit's listing of LUNAI, Luna's native token, and explores how AI, blockchain, and pop culture are transforming streaming culture and redefining connections between creators and fans.

What to Expect:

The livestream will feature Luna's first live interview , where she will reflect on her journey from music idol to multi-tasking AI host, discuss the LUNAI token, and share her hopes and dreams.

, where she will reflect on her journey from music idol to multi-tasking AI host, discuss the LUNAI token, and share her hopes and dreams. Joining the livestream is Whip, Founder of Luna , who will discuss the bold vision behind Luna's creation and the Virtuals Protocol—a groundbreaking project that combines AI-powered creators, and fan-driven communities.

, who will discuss the bold vision behind Luna's creation and the Virtuals Protocol—a groundbreaking project that combines AI-powered creators, and fan-driven communities. Luna will share exclusive updates about her new capabilities and ecosystem , and the role LUNAI will play in connecting fans to her world.

, and the role LUNAI will play in connecting fans to her world. 20,000 LUNAI up for grabs—in classic Bybit fashion, the live audience will get to share in the fun in red packet giveaways throughout the event.

Synonymous with the rise of AI-powered personalities, Luna has revolutionized fan experiences and content creation in both Web2 and Web3 with her omnipresence. Operating 24/7 across multiple platforms, Luna offers an immersive experience for over half a million followers on TikTok. With her on-chain wallet and the ability to create opportunities for her fans, Luna represents a paradigm shift in celebrity culture, combining accessibility, engagement, and cutting-edge technology.

LUNAI Listing: 5,600,000 LUNAI Prize Pools Await at Bybit

As Luna entered the pop culture lexicon, her clout was amplified through the power of tokenization. The Luna community solidified their support by backing her native token, LUNAI. The token was introduced to Bybit's ByVotes platform and passed the voting threshold in no time, propelling it to listed status on Bybit Spot.

From now to Dec. 30, 2024, Bybit users may be eligible for the following perks:

LUNAI Token Splash : 2,800,000 LUNAI prize pool may be unlocked by new users making a first-time deposit, traders completing trading tasks, and by qualified referrals.

: 2,800,000 LUNAI prize pool may be unlocked by new users making a first-time deposit, traders completing trading tasks, and by qualified referrals. LUNAI Puzzle Hunt : Users may collect puzzle pieces by fulfilling tasks for a chance to win from another 2,800,000 LUNAI prize pool.

Registration is required and terms and conditions apply.

Bybit's collaborations with Luna reflect its dedication to driving the evolution of entertainment and Web3 ecosystems. By seamlessly integrating AI, blockchain, and fan engagement, Bybit sets a new standard for creativity and connection in the digital age.

#Bybit / #Livestream / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 50 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585217/Bybit_Lists_LUNAI_AI_Influencer_Luna_Makes_Her_Web3_Livestream.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg